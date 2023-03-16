My grandfather just had his annual physical and when they measured him, they found he had shrunk a few inches. Why do people shrink as they age?
Dear Shrinking in Sykesville,
Our physical stature is one of the most noticeable changes our body can undergo during the aging process. The process is so gradual that it's often overlooked at first, but then we start to notice small things. Maybe that that easy to reach top shelf isn’t as accessible anymore or clothes are too long and need to be hemmed. Sound familiar? It is normal to get shorter as we age. On average, once a person is around the age of 40, they can shrink ½ inch every decade. This shrinking process can occur for a few different and common reasons including changes to the spinal column, changes in muscle mass and the development of osteoporosis.
Our spine is made up of several different pieces. There are bones, called vertebrae and then cartilaginous cushions between the vertebrae called intervertebral disks. The disks will often lose water and start to deteriorate over time. This shrinkage will lead to the vertebrae coming closer together and the person losing a few millimeters of height. In addition, gravity plays a large role in changes to our spinal column. Over time, gravity and pressure can push on the spinal cord and compress the vertebrae also leading to losses in height.
Sarcopenia is another reason for changes in height. Sarcopenia is the process by which we lose muscle mass during the aging process. These changes to muscle mass can cause us to feel weaker, walk more slowly and even fall. These decreases in muscle mass also contribute to decreases in height.
Our body is constantly making new bone tissue and resorbing old bone tissue. Osteoporosis is a disease where you lose more bone tissue than your body makes. This weakens your bones causing them to develop microfractures. Imagine these microfractures as the holes in a piece of swiss cheese. Over time, osteoporosis in the vertebrae can cause the vertebrae to compress and that shortens the spinal column. This process can also cause your spine to curve which also leads to decreases in height. Osteoporosis can affect both men and women although women often are at greater risk due to hormonal changes during menopause.
There are different ways to prevent osteoporosis or to limit the effects of it. Exercising more, maintaining a healthy weight and eating healthy can help. Doing drugs and smoking will make it worse. Limiting alcohol consumption and increasing calcium and vitamin D consumption will also help prevent and limit osteoporosis.
In conclusion, shrinking height is more normal than you may think and there are a few reasons why it occurs. Like so many things during the aging process, practicing a healthy lifestyle can help limit changes to height.
