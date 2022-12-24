Although there were several days of beautiful weather just before Thanksgiving this year, I didn’t take advantage of them and start putting up outside Christmas decorations like so many people did. I prefer to take my time to celebrate fall, including Thanksgiving, before jumping into Christmas. As a result, it was a cold and blustery day when Violet and I hauled spotlights, timers, extension cords and assorted strings of lights up from the basement. She even managed to carry my 3-piece lighted caroler set up the stairs, although they were as tall as she is.
In spite of having all our winter duds on, we still had to take several breaks and come in the house to warm up, but we pounded dowel rods into the ground for stability and set the carolers over them. We had checked to make sure they lit up before we brought them upstairs, but when the big moment came and we plugged them in, nothing happened. We gave up then because we couldn’t feel our fingers anymore and decided to deal with electrical problems another day when it would surely warm up.
It didn’t. I resumed the cold job without my little helper the next day and found that all I had to do was reset the GFI in the outside outlet and I had power. Encouraged by this easy fix, I proceeded to drag my step ladder to the front porch and set it up so I could install a few strings of lights around the door. I had found some handy-dandy clips that slide up under the siding, making a nice hook for holding lights or other decorations. I was really getting into the spirit of the season then and decided to hang lights around the whole porch, not just around the door. I had to move the ladder every few feet, making dozens of trips up and down as I strung the lights.
All was going pretty well until the last two trips up and down the ladder. When I stepped down, I found that I couldn’t stand completely upright because my back had gone into some sort of spasm, but luckily, I was finished with the lights anyway. I plugged them in and stood back to admire my work. I couldn’t believe that there was a four-foot section of the lights that DIDN’’T WORK! A few colorful words could be heard as I attempted to fold the ladder and carry it back to the garage, even though I was bent at an odd angle and was in PAIN! My Christmas spirit was a bit diminished as I hobbled into the house, figuring I’d deal with fixing that section of lights another day. I needed to give my back a rest before climbing any more ladders!
Violet came back to help decorate the Christmas tree, and she always delights in setting up the figures in the manger every year. This year, she got a bit creative with the arrangement and decided to hang a small, multi-faceted, spherical silver ornament in the stable. She informed me that she thought they should have a disco ball to brighten the place up a bit. I thought about it and had to agree. Christmas is the birthday of a King, after all!
Over the years, I have collected a few lighted pieces for the Christmas village that I liked to display every year. When my four older grandchildren lost interest in it, I hadn’t bothered to set it up for a few years, but when Violet came along, the village became a source of delight again. We’ve added a covered bridge, multiple trees, streetlights, and figures sledding and having snowball fights. New this year was a small, glowing campfire around which three skiers warmed themselves. None of these lighted buildings or figures are coordinated in any way. It’s not something expensive that I couldn’t let small hands play with. Our village is definitely a hands-on experience, and I’m getting so much joy from it again. Violet made a construction paper sign that says, “Welcome to the town of Stonybrook,” explaining that it’s the name of the town in The Babysitters Club books that she loves to read. She likes to rearrange things in the village, and she said she wishes she could live there.
Yesterday was our annual Christmas cooking baking day. We’ve been doing this together since Violet was two years old, and, now at age six, she has come a long way with her measuring, pouring, and rolling pin skills. We had a lesson in fractions with the nesting measuring cups we used. I asked her to guess how many times she’d have to fill the ¼ cup with sugar to equal one full cup. She guessed three, but when she tried it, she found that it held four, which she will remember better than if I had just told her. Fraction lessons were fun, but she got most excited when she successfully broke her first egg into a cup without any help. I didn’t know how my recently healed wrist would handle rolling the dough, but between the two of us, we managed to make, frost, and decorate four dozen cookies.
When I finally dragged the step ladder out again recently to fix the section of lights that wasn’t working, all I did was try to plug in the new string of lights, and the dark section lit up! I strung the new lights anyway, figuring with my luck, it was only a matter of time before that section went out again! I’m not even going to think about what the weather might be like in January when I have to go back out and dismantle all those decorations!
Merry Christmas and a healthy New Year to all my readers!
q q q
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net