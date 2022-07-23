I think I’ve mentioned before that cleaning out my closet and getting rid of clothes that I no longer wear has never made it to the top of my to-do list. Every time I would bring freshly laundered clothes to hang in the closet, I knew they’d be wrinkled when I wanted to wear them because everything was jammed so tightly together.

Well, my procrastination caught up to me a few weeks ago when I tried to hang a single pair of capris up. It was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back because the supports pulled completely out of the wall and the closet rod collapsed, making everything fall to the floor in a heap. Not only was the unit jammed with clothes, but the shelf on the top was also loaded. I just stood there for a minute, trying to decide what to do, knowing that I couldn’t ignore the problem any longer.

Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net

