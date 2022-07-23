I think I’ve mentioned before that cleaning out my closet and getting rid of clothes that I no longer wear has never made it to the top of my to-do list. Every time I would bring freshly laundered clothes to hang in the closet, I knew they’d be wrinkled when I wanted to wear them because everything was jammed so tightly together.
Well, my procrastination caught up to me a few weeks ago when I tried to hang a single pair of capris up. It was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back because the supports pulled completely out of the wall and the closet rod collapsed, making everything fall to the floor in a heap. Not only was the unit jammed with clothes, but the shelf on the top was also loaded. I just stood there for a minute, trying to decide what to do, knowing that I couldn’t ignore the problem any longer.
I have been known to borrow a line from Scarlet O’Hara in “Gone with the Wind” when I’m looking at an incredible mess that I just can’t immediately deal with: “I can’t think about this right now. I’ll think about it tomorrow.” I realize that Scarlet’s problems were bigger than mine, but I remember using that line several years ago, when, after I had finished decorating my Christmas tree late one night, I heard a crash and got out of bed to find that the tree had toppled over, spilling all the water in the tree stand and smashing many of the decorations. I grabbed some towels and sopped up the worst of the water from the carpet, then played my Scarlet card and went back to bed. This closet mess was another such time.
The next day, I began picking clothes up from the floor of the closet and sorting them into piles. I soon had a mound of empty hangers as I removed clothes that, for one reason or another, I hadn’t worn in a long time. My Goodwill donation pile was growing by the minute, and I had mountains of clothes stacked all over my bed. In the middle of this, Violet and her mom paid a visit. Violet looked around and said, “Grammy, I’ve never seen such a mess in your room!”
When I had finished sorting the clothes, I found that I had very few things that I actually wore and planned to keep. I had already removed my “fat” clothes a few months ago, but couldn’t bring myself to get rid of them, so they were still folded and sitting on the floor of the closet. However, this was finally the day that I did some serious purging, and I filled up the back of my car for the trip to Goodwill the next morning.
Now that I could move around in the closet, I took some measurements and headed to Lowe’s for supplies. I bought a sturdier unit this time and a shelf to put on the top of it. I didn’t want another collapse, so I really studied the situation and got my stud finder, thinking that screwing the closet rod supports directly into the wood would be better. So now I needed my step ladder, drill, drill bits, screws, and hammer. I dragged most of the contents of my toolbox into my bedroom, determined that I could do this job by myself, although Lisa had offered to contact her team of handymen who did all her repair work for her. I thanked her but said I really thought I could do this simple(?) job myself.
I found out that climbing up and down the ladder was harder than it used to be. Plus, I needed at least three more hands to hold the shelf and get the screw started. I marked where the stud finder indicated and was encouraged when the screw bit into the wood. But, when the screw was about halfway in, it pushed right through the drywall, indicating that I must have slipped off the edge of the stud. I came back down from the ladder to figure out a new plan. I decided to call my sister for technical help.
She arrived for a conference, and we decided to use heavy duty anchors in the drywall instead, but the screw wouldn’t go in all the way. No matter how hard we pushed, it wouldn’t go any further. By then we were both dripping sweat and the closet had become a bit crowded with both of us and the step ladder. We looked at each other and decided that sometimes two heads aren’t necessarily better than one! We headed for the kitchen and cooled off with glasses of ice water.
I hated to do it, but the next day I had to admit defeat and ask Lisa to send her handymen over. It took a while for them to work me into their schedule, but it took them less than 20 minutes to actually complete the project. They got rid of the step ladder because they were both well over six feet tall and didn’t have to waste time climbing up and down. When the job was finished, they assured me that I wouldn’t have any more collapses. It took me the rest of the afternoon to put all my tools back in the toolbox in the garage, where they are going to STAY as far as I’m concerned!
I really admire the doers and fixers of this world, but I have to admit that I’m not one of them. In my own defense, I’d like to say that in my younger years, I was able to assemble a bench for the front porch and a gas grill, with only a small handful of parts left over that I decided weren’t needed anyway. I also constructed a bookcase than was slightly crooked but was sturdy enough to hold a respectable pile of my books.
My days of climbing ladders, installing shelves, and assembling complicated things are behind me, but I’ve decided that calling the handymen when I need a job done is much less stressful!
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net