The Pennsylvania Game Commission issued a press release last week titled “Deer hunters favor Saturday opener.”
The release coincided with a Pennsylvania Board of Commissioners’ meeting, indicating that 60 percent of surveyed hunters favor a Saturday opener to firearms deer season more than the previous Monday-after-Thanksgiving start date.
The change to a Saturday opener was implemented in 2019 after decades of firearms deer season beginning on a Monday. Opening weekend now includes Sunday hunting as well, providing two days ahead of what was traditionally the start of rifle season.
According to the Game Commission, the survey included 2,009 hunters and was conducted by Responsive Management out of Virginia, which specializes in outdoor recreation issues.
“As a condition of taking the survey, hunters had to have hunted at least once during the firearms deer season in 2017 and 2018, when the opening day was the Monday after Thanksgiving, and at least once during the 2019, 2020 or 2021 firearms deer seasons, all of which opened on the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” the release stated. “That ensured those surveyed had the opportunity to hunt both on Monday openers and Saturday openers at some point in the past five years, providing insight into how the change in the opening day might have impacted their hunting participation and attitudes.”
The Game Commission said the survey provided a 95-percent level of confidence with a margin of error of 2.18 percent.
“The top reasons cited by hunters who support a Saturday opener are that they have work obligations on Monday, that a Saturday opener provides increased hunting opportunities for themselves and others, and convenience with their child’s school schedule,” the release states.
The survey also indicated 27 percent of respondents opposed a Saturday opener while 12 percent had no preference between Saturday or Monday.
“The most common reasons stated by those who oppose the Saturday opener are that the Monday opener was consistent with tradition, and their set up and enjoyment of hunting camp was rushed with the earlier start date,” according to the release.
While 60 percent is a majority, it doesn’t scream “overwhelming.” So, equipped with this new data, I started thinking about what I like and dislike about the Saturday opener.
My feelings are pretty consistent with those surveyed, since I do enjoy the additional hunting opportunity on what is my one –and only –scheduled day off during the work week. I think it’s also worth noting that this survey focused primarily on the difference between Saturday and Monday, not necessarily getting into the weeds of the added Sunday discussion.
With that said, if the season did not open on Saturday, I highly doubt the decision would be made to begin on Sunday, so it’s somewhat of a tandem deal, getting those two days to hunt before the previous Monday start date.
Again, I’m all for more hunting opportunities. And, if I were surveyed, I would have likely responded in support of the Saturday opener. Even so, I can absolutely understand those who wish rifle season still started on Monday.
Growing up, it was a yearly staple near the end of November. Eat Thanksgiving dinner, pack for hunting camp, head “up state” (which meant Jefferson County) on Saturday and enjoy the camaraderie for the weekend before blundering to the woods Monday morning.
I would imagine many others shared similar routines, culminating in family traditions that pass from generation to generation.
Now, living “up state” and with a son of my own, things change. Still, even while hunting on Saturday and Sunday this past deer season, I found myself feeling as if the experience was rushed. The most genuine part of hunting camp is spending time with family and friends. With the new format, I feel compelled to be in the trees as much as possible from daybreak Saturday until you have to return to the work grind, perhaps limiting some of those personal interactions that may only happen at camp.
Again, I appreciate the additional weekend days to try and harvest a buck, but I do sympathize with those who embrace tradition.
Basically, after thinking things through, I’m torn.
So, I’d like to ask our readers –do you support or oppose the Saturday opener of firearms deer season? Depending how many responses we get, I may do a follow-up article next Saturday to provide a more localized view of the conversation.
Please send your thoughts to: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com
Include your name, hometown and reason for supporting or opposing the Saturday opener. Be aware that your response may be published.
Let’s see what a “survey” of Tri-County Area hunters reveals.
