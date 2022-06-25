I always look forward to doing or seeing something I haven’t done or seen before. A few weekends ago, I had the opportunity to help deliver humanitarian aid and supplies to a Ukrainian church near Philadelphia. Our church and my book club had been collecting these things and they were stored in my neighbor Angie’s house and in my garage until the weekend of the festival at the Ukrainian church. Angie came here from Ukraine five years ago and she and her husband and two children moved into my neighborhood last December. We have become good friends and when it became clear that their truck and van could not haul everything, I volunteered to load my car and join the caravan.
We ate breakfast together before we set off, not attempting to travel together, but agreeing to meet at the hotel. It couldn’t have been a more perfect day for the trip, and that was fortunate because it meant the supplies under the tarp in the back of Robert’s truck would remain dry. I opted to rest instead of attending the festival Saturday evening, but Angie and her family joined others at the church for Ukrainian music, costumed folk dancing, and games.
Sunday morning, I had the opportunity to attend Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jenkintown. Attending Mass that was being said in a foreign language wasn’t anything new for me, because for more than 10 years, I had attended Masses that were celebrated in Latin. We started our school days at St. Boniface with daily Mass, where we became familiar with the sounds of the language but had little or no understanding of what was being said. When I joined the choir in fourth grade, we were taught the vowel sounds in Latin words so we could correctly sing the hymns.
St. Michael’s Church was an impressive wooden structure surrounded by many trees. It was beautiful inside and out. The service lasted an hour and a half, and I was so impressed by the level of devotion evident on the faces of those attending and listening to their native language. I noticed that most of the women were dressed in suits or dresses and heels, and the men were dressed nicely too, no shorts or other casual wear. A few of the older women wore babushkas, or headscarves tied under the chin.
The priest, or celebrant, gave two homilies, and the collection plate was passed twice. The most striking thing to me was the beautiful harmony in all the chants sung by the choir and Mass attendees in answer to the celebrant’s prayers. It was so evident that hearing the familiar prayers and chants meant so much to Angie, who devoutly joined in the singing and praying. I was able to determine that there were Ukrainian versions of Alleluias and Amens in the chants, but that was the extent of my translations!
The altar had two sections, separated by ornately carved walls and doors. The celebrant and altar boys used both sections for different parts of the Mass, and incense was also used. Experiencing my first Ukrainian Mass was awe-inspiring for sure!
After unloading all the supplies and talking to a member of the parish who would be sending them to Ukraine, we learned that shipping costs would probably top $5,000, and that the focus of donations in the future would be monetary aid sent directly to three hospitals being used by the military to treat injured soldiers. The need for medical supplies is overwhelming as doctors struggle to return injured soldiers to the front lines. Sometimes I wonder if we in this country know just how fortunate we are.
Angie and her family intended to spend the day at the festival, but after a little research, I found that I was only 10 miles from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell in downtown Philadelphia. This would be another first for me, so we said our farewells and I headed into the downtown area. I did get a glimpse of Independence Hall, but I was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic and many streets were closed off because of special events. There was no parking anywhere on that Sunday morning. It was clear that I wasn’t going to see the Liberty Bell, no matter how close I might be!
I had given up and set the GPS for “HOME” when I spotted some parking spaces across from a park that looked interesting. I parked and walked a short distance to the entrance. In the park were huge bronze statues and scenes erected by Irish immigrants as a remembrance of Ireland’s Great Hunger of 1845 to 1850 when more than a million people starved to death and another million were forced to emigrate to the United States and other countries. Where there were once thriving villages, only heaps of stones and mass “starvation graves” remained. The sculpture celebrates the strong spirit of the Irish that enabled them to triumph over tragedy in a free country where they were able to make their own contributions to the development of this nation. I had never seen anything like it and had only limited knowledge about the Potato Famine in Ireland, but this made it more real for me.
Another interesting bit of trivia that I learned that morning told of the silversmith, Philip Syng, who lived in the area of the park. He created the inkstand used during the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution in nearby Independence Hall. And now you know, too!
Although I didn’t get to see the big tourist attractions like the Betsy Ross House, the U.S. Mint, or the Liberty Bell, I did see and do several things that were new to me, and I considered that a good weekend indeed!
