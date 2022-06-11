Admittedly, I am not a mechanic.
My idea of working with my hands normally involves a keyboard. It’s something my father ribs me about to this day, getting his jabs in while traditionally acting as my “fixing” source.
Now living three hours away, he’s not exactly next door. But, on the flip side, our property in Jefferson County is, meaning yours truly is now responsible for the general yard maintenance throughout the warmer months.
My grandfather, who grew up on the “farm” as we call it, also resides back in my hometown and does not make the trip nearly as frequently as he once did. So, keeping the grass manageable at the farm is pretty much on me aside from the periodic family visit.
I’ve embraced the new role these last two years since moving to DuBois, taking an evening during the week or a few hours on the weekend to ride around on a Cub Cadet we recently purchased.
I’ve grown quite comfortable with the yellow machine, buzzing around in confidence with music blaring through headphones and the occasional beverage in the cup holder. We use non-ethanol gasoline to keep things running smoothly following a long winter, a concept that seemingly paid off considering it fired right up for the first mow of the spring.
Feeling good about things, I headed back over for an evening session a few weeks back, planning a quick spin after leaving work. As usual, the Cub came to life with a key turn and bit of choke. Seconds later…the steady roar turned to unsettling silence. Suddenly, it just stopped running.
OK, now what?
Pretending like I knew what I was doing, I flipped the hood up, glanced at some wires and “examined” around and under the air filter. Everything looked connected, so I threw the seat up because, believe it or not, I know the battery hides there. Again, nothing out of the ordinary, and I do understand that if it was the battery, it likely would not have started in the first place. (See, I’m not totally clueless.)
Next move? Call the old man.
We start running through a checklist, beginning with “is there gas in it?” This was about half offensive, even from my father. I mean, come on. I’m not that lost.
After expressing my displeasure, we moved on to re-checking the connections along with removing the air filter and seeing if something was clogging the carburetor. Still, nothing visible.
A firm pinch of the fuel line from the gas tank to the filter and from filter to engine all felt the same, and with darkness closing in, I conceded to return a few days later equipped with possible solutions.
Returning convinced that a few sprays of some magic carburetor cleaner was going to do the trick, I strolled into the barn sure I had the answer. As it turns out, the only thing that spray did was give me a headache. The Cub again fired, but after a few seconds, shut back off.
A battery charger indicated it was producing plenty of power, so the only thing left to do was begin taking things apart.
After deciphering it seemed like a fuel issue, I started by removing the clamp that secured the line from the bottom of the gas tank to the filter. Following a few minutes of fumbling with a wrench, I pulled the rubber line loose, expecting a flood of gasoline to follow (I did have a can ready to catch it).
Seconds passed...no gas. The lightbulb in my head officially flicked on. I just found the issue.
Of all things, a mangled clothes hanger became my tool of choice, now believing there must be something clogging the fuel flow from the gas tank to the filter. A few twists here, a couple choice words there, and...boom, here comes the gas!
For something so simple, I was beaming with pride, realizing I actually fixed it. Putting the line and filter back together, I proudly cranked the key, soaking in the fumes as the engine continued to run. Sparking another headache or not, I was taking it all in.
A few strips of actual mowing ensued, as did a celebratory Bud Light. For the kid that can’t fix a thing, I made the mower run. Well, at least temporarily, since a belt was thrown off a deck pulley this past weekend.
Fortunately, my father is making a trip up next week. So for this job, I’ll let him take the lead. Besides, I can’t fix everything.
q q q