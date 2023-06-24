After writing this column for 10 years and thinking of a different topic for every month, I found that I was fresh out of ideas for this month. I was thinking about possible topics when I was in the shower a few days before Father’s Day, when inspiration struck. Since I had already devoted a column to memories of my own dad a few years ago, I decided to ask my friends and family to send me a favorite memory of their dad. Well, I was thrilled with the response and all the wonderful “dad stories” that were sent to me, and here they are.
Janet shared that, “I remember a time as a preteen going with my parents to shop for netting for our blueberry bushes. After we got back to the car, my dad was reviewing the sales slip as he sat in the driver’s seat. He said to my mom, ‘They undercharged us,’ and then my parents proceeded to go back into the store to pay the additional amount owed. This unspoken message, that honesty was always the best way to treat others, has stayed with me my whole life!”
Sallie shared her favorite story about how her dad literally “fell for” her mom. “My mother was walking to a spring to get water. My father worked for the railroad and was walking along the top of a very high bridge over the Allegheny River at Freeport, PA. When he saw her getting water, he lost his footing and fell into the river. Thank God there was a safety boat there and they pulled him out, or there would be no ME! Talk about really falling for someone! He was a great dad who was very handy and there was no need to hire outside help as he could do anything from plumbing to electrical to adding on a room!”
Meredith says “My favorite memory of my dad is knowing how hard he worked to provide for our family and how much he cared for all of us. Since he worked such long hours all the time, he put a lot of effort into creating memorable family moments for us, such as playing ball in the back yard, having campfires out at his shop on the weekends, enjoying beach vacations, and years of having our boat up at East Branch Dam.”
According to Marian, “My dad had a stick shift (3 speed on the column) when it was my turn to learn to drive. We spent quality time in the car while he patiently coached and encouraged me in the fine art of ‘shifting for yourself.’ He was the most patient person, ever! He was the best! Happy Father’s Day in Heaven, Papa.”
Rick says, “One of my best memories is when my dad took us camping in a tent in the woods near the outflow of Kinzua Dam. I loved camping, fishing, playing in the woods, and having campfires. Dad used to cook meals for us on his cook stove fired with wood, as he always claimed the food tasted better. After a day of hunting in the woods, his meals tasted great, and I’d say he was right!”
Kevin recalls that, “When I was about 12 years old, I remember wanting a three-wheeler really bad. My friends at school just got some new ones for Christmas, and I knew we couldn’t afford a brand new one. I asked my dad if I could get a used one. He said he’d check around. About a month later he told me that he had found one and wondered if I wanted to go look at it. So, I said definitely, yes! When we got there, the guy said it was in his garage, but I didn’t see the three-wheeler when we walked in. So, I asked the guy, ‘Where is it?’ He said, ‘Right there in that bucket are some of the engine parts and the frame is sitting on the back bench, and the tires are over there against the wall.’ I was so disappointed! I wanted a completely operational three-wheeler that I could ride that day! My dad could see my frustration, but I think he had a bigger plan for me. He offered $75 and said ‘This is all I can afford. Do you want it or not?’ I very hesitantly said yes, so we loaded up the parts and the frame and took them home. I asked my dad to put it together for me. He said no and told me I’d have to do it myself, but he would be willing to help me if I got frustrated with it. This turned out to be one of the best lessons he ever taught me about life: If you want something bad enough, you’ll figure out a way to get it done. And I did.”
In Joyce‘s mind, “My favorite memory of my dad happened when I was 16. He took me aside to tell me that he had adopted me when I was 3 years old! I think I cried and laughed most of the day! I couldn’t believe I was adopted! Dad and mom told me they thought it would be easier for me to understand if they told me when I was older. I kept thinking about my life and how dad never treated me any differently than my siblings. From then on, I saw my dad in a new way. I loved him even more because he must have really loved me to adopt me and treat me like his own.”
Lisa remembers “Being treated as older than I was, doing tasks a child probably shouldn’t be doing. But it made me stronger, fearless, and more confident of my capabilities. As for my favorite memory of my dad, I’m not sure if it was watching him carry my first newborn daughter in his arms out for a walk in the sunshine because, ‘It’s good for her.’ Or maybe it was listening to him coaching my second baby daughter into saying her first word or hugging my third ‘baby’ goodbye for the last time before he left for the service. Or maybe it was while he was playing cards with my fourth child while telling him stories of times past. Papa passed away a few months before my third daughter was born on his birthday. My favorite quote from my dad was, ‘When you’re young and healthy, you’re a millionaire, but don’t know it.’ I love you, dad.”
This is from siblings Missy, Tena, Pam, and Jerry, who all agree that “My favorite memory of my dad is every time he made me feel like I was worthy of unconditional love and unending patience. That was every day that he was here on this earth. He taught me to sing from my heart, regardless of whether I was in tune, to always try again when I fall short, to laugh at myself and the hardships in life, to know I’m worthy of love despite my mistakes, to show up when others need you, to pray daily and know God is always listening, and to see the beauty and value in spending time with the people who mean the most to you. My dad was a kind, humble, patient, intelligent, gentle man who I always knew was only a phone call away. I miss him every second of every day. I miss his laugh, his music, his jokes, his regular calls. Although I feel sad that I can’t call him to hear his beautiful voice, or reach out and hug him, I know he is with me, and I feel immensely blessed to have been loved by him.”
Rita recalls, “My dad was a product of the Depression. He was a hard worker with three daughters to raise after his wife died at 36. He loved fixing cars and visiting with the people who came to his garage. On Sundays, though, it was family time, and we would listen to the polka party on the radio, and then visit grandparents and enjoy the Italian meals, which he loved.”
Rachel remembers, “My dad would take me on the back of his Harley with him. I remember grabbing onto the fringe of his vest and pretending the leather straps were handlebars and I was helping to steer. Nothing felt cooler to a 5-year-old than to do the ‘motorcycle wave’ to other people on bikes as we went past. I loved how loud the bike was and how special I felt going with him.”
Kathy said “My mom put pin curls in my hair every day so I could have some curls in my straight, wispy hair. When I was 6, mom was hospitalized. That meant that my dad had to care for a little girl in addition to doing chores on our dairy farm before putting in an 8-hour shift at a carbon factory and returning home to do chores again. There was to be a procession at our church and all the children were to participate. I was very worried about how my hair would look for the procession. Because he didn’t want me to be disappointed, my dad did his best to make pin curls in my hair with his cracked and calloused hands. When it was time to get ready for church, dad and I tried desperately to make my hair look presentable, but it was a lost cause. Dad’s solution was to put a little hat with ribbons on my head, and I walked around the church with my head hung low. I thanked my dad for trying and loved him so much for making the effort.”
Debbie recalls that, “On a sunny hot evening during a long drought, dad asked if I wanted to go for a walk. After about 20 minutes, we felt a few drops of rain, and then a few more. The rain fell harder, and we got so excited because it hadn’t rained for weeks. As the rain fell harder, we held out our hands and stuck out our tongues to catch the increasingly harder drops, and then we started to dance, twirl and sing, Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head and Singing in the Rain. We danced past people sitting on their porches, and one elderly gentleman stood up, held his hand out to his wife, and asked her to dance. As we got closer to home, we found big puddles that we began splashing in. Watching my dad behave as a child was truly memorable for a teenage daughter! We arrived home to find mom standing on the porch staring at us and laughing, asking what she was going to do with us. Dad held out his hand to her and guided her down the steps into the light rain, and pulled her into a slow dance, while softly singing to her. I slipped quietly into the house, looked back at my parents, locked in their own moment, and felt so incredibly blessed.”
Many thanks to all the contributors of these precious memories.
