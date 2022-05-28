Two weeks ago, Violet and I went out to the back porch to do some sand art. She started yelling, “EEWWW! There’s a lot of spider webs and bugs out here!” She isn’t the least bit squeamish about picking up worms, small toads, or crickets, but keep the spiders and miscellaneous bugs away from her. I was prepared for this and had brought my spray bottle of ammonia water and roll of paper towels with me. What I wasn’t prepared for were the dozens of very tiny worms that were on EVERYTHING! Some of them had been captured in the spider webs, which was about the only good thing I’ve ever found webs to be good for.
I sprayed and wiped furiously, but then I noticed that there were some on my clothing that weren’t there a minute ago. It seems that they are light enough to be blown about by the wind. I knew Violet would react badly if any of them got on her, so we took her kid-sized table and chair out onto the sidewalk. I sprayed and wiped everything again and finally convinced her it was OK to sit down. It was then that I glanced at the side of the house and noticed dozens of the quarter inch-size worms on the siding. I didn’t say anything to Violet, but after making our three tiny bottles of colored sand in beautiful designs, I imagined that I could feel worms crawling on my neck! We stomped our feet and brushed our clothes off and spent the rest of that beautiful day in the house.
I took some pictures of the worms later that day, and posted them on Facebook, asking if anyone else had them and what they might be and what can be done about them. Of course, we all know that’s a quick way to get answers, even though they might not always be 100% accurate! I heard from people in St. Marys who have them, but I’ve also heard from people very close to my house who don’t have any. Most people agree it’s the Gypsy Moth larvae that we are seeing in record numbers, and that is definitely not good news.
When I enlarged the photos of these larvae, I saw tiny hairs along the length of the body. These hairs can cause a stinging sensation if you touch them, sometimes resulting in skin rashes, especially in children. If we would have had freezing temperatures in early May, many of the newly hatched larvae would have died, avoiding the kind of infestation we seem to be seeing. I remember a similar situation in the late 1970’s, when it was impossible to walk anywhere without stepping on some of the adult larvae. I lived in a wooded area at that time, and in the evening, a strange sound could be heard, and it proved to be the sound of hundreds of the larvae feeding on the leaves of the trees! Yikes!
I spoke to someone from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, (DCNR), Bureau of Forestry in Emporium, and she advised that just spraying soapy water on them will kill the tiny Gypsy Moth larvae, but it would be nearly impossible to get rid of all of them. I’ve noticed that there aren’t as many of them on a cool day, but they are very plentiful, especially on black surfaces on a warm day.
These larvae will continue to grow until late May and then go into the pupal stage for about two weeks. It is during the larval stage that they feed on host trees such as oak, aspen, gray and white birch, chestnut, and hemlock, among others, causing widespread defoliation and weakening the trees and making them susceptible to other pests. The pupae are tear-drop shaped, are one to two inches long, and are covered with a hard brown shell. They can be seen attached to tree bark, stones, buildings, and other sites. Adults start emerging from the pupae as moths in late June. The adult moths mate and the cycle starts all over.
During a conversation with Dr. Donald A. Eggen, Forest Health Manager for Pennsylvania DCNR, I learned that Gypsy Moths have been renamed Spongy Moths to be more politically correct as “Gypsy” can be considered a derogatory term. Spongy refers to the condition of the egg masses laid on tree bark in late summer or early fall.
The present infestation across the western part of Pennsylvania didn’t come as a surprise to Dr. Eggen’s department, as egg masses in given areas are counted on trees each winter before the snow falls. The size, number and condition of the egg masses is used to predict when aerial spraying to kill the larvae will be necessary in an area during the following late May to early June.
Dr. Eggen goes on to say that “The Gypsy/Spongy moths are here to stay. They’ve been here since 1932 and have invaded every county in the state. Egg mass counts can predict the density of outbreaks and infestations, and that’s what we do at the Division of Forest Health. An outbreak can usually be expected every five to 10 years.”
Locally, aerial spraying using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved pesticides like Mimic 2 LV and Foray, will begin after May 15 when insect and foliage development are suitable for application. The aerial spray program is planned for Cameron, Clinton, Elk, and Warren counties, and the public can expect to see low flying agricultural aircraft in those areas. Generations Forestry Inc., of Kane, in conjunction with various aerial spray contractors, will be doing the spraying.
While speaking to Dr. Eggen, I was glad to learn that as the larvae grow, they will migrate and climb trees to begin feeding on the leaves, and they will no longer be hanging around the porch and siding in great numbers, preventing Violet and Grammy from enjoying time outside. He advised just using the hose and plain water to get rid of any of the tiny larvae, as pesticides are not recommended or needed.
Let’s hope that the aerial spraying eradicates many of these destructive pests before acres of trees are defoliated.
