Editor’s note: Ray Hunt, an outdoor contributor for the Tri-County Weekend, visited local spots and spoke with anglers on the first day of trout season earlier this month.
My money says the majority of readers would agree that the end of winter can’t come soon enough! The season was long, cold, grey, and like winters past, continues to tease with the familiar “gone and back” weather flair. But a recent weekend launched the start of the fishing season that thousands of Pennsylvanians have been looking for since late last year. And it was a beautiful day.
Fishing in PA is a big deal. Here are a few fun facts for you to chew on:
• There are over 86,000 miles of creeks, rivers and streams in our beautiful state
• Over 2,500 lakes adorn the landscapes of Pennsylvania
• 303 million ponds can be found within the state’s boundaries
So today, on opening day of trout season we’re going for the “trifecta” by visiting three local spots to check out who’s getting a jump on their fishing game as we sweep out the remnants of another grey, long winter.
The first stop is the Tannery Dam in DuBois (Lakeside Avenue, DuBois) at mid-morning. The sun’s out and trying to put a headlock on the 38-degree temperature. There are about 60 people scattered around the pond which has recently been stocked. The guests are cheery and happy enjoying a nice, sunny morning out of the house and on the water. My good fly fishing friend, Eric Wilson and I arrive to check out the action. Right away we spot young Zahara Stewart, a 6-year-old from Treasure Lake who’s here with mom and dad reeling in her third fish, a pretty and feisty sunfish, and she’s wearing a smile that’s burning at about 100 watts. Earlier, Zahara caught a 12-inch rainbow trout, and she’s just happy to be here with her family. We’re all smiling as we chat.
We visit with a couple more fishers and meet Eugene Yeager who lands the biggest fish of opening day that we witness – a 22-inch rainbow that he’ll plan on sharing with family after grilling later in the day. Great work and bon appétit!
Onward to Parker Dam State Park’s Lake (28 Fairview Road, Penfield) to check out the action. There are about 80 people scattered around the lake and in boats and kayaks fishing. Guests here are friendly and there are more kids here at Parker Dam than at the Tannery. We walk up to the water’s edge and watch Thomas Rauch reel in a pretty 12-inch rainbow trout caught using a rubber worm. He’s shy but stoked as he shows us his pretty fish. Hopefully the sun will warm the day so he can keep his fish count growing.
We move along the shore and witness Quinton Lancaster, a 4-year-old (and “all boy”) from Janesville as he throws a handful of dirt at me as I walk up. He’s just landed a pretty 14-inch rainbow on a wax worm. Quinton’s mom says it’s his first-time fishing and between the other kids here and the fishing, his devilish grin is a constant. Webster’s definition of a “rascal.”
We chat with other fishers hearing stories of grandfathers fishing here with their sons, their grandsons and granddaughters, and move along and meet Sullivan “Sully” Harle, a 5-year-old who’s here with mom (Sherri) and dad (Kevin) from Falls Creek, hoping to have some luck reeling in a trout or two. My paycheck is on Sully.
Eric and I decide to head towards Benezette and a stop at Medix Run (located off of Route 555 near Benezette) to see if there aren’t any fly fishers trying their luck today. We drive a few miles up and park along the stream. It’s surprisingly quiet but we spot a fly fisher just downstream. He tells me he’s using a nymph pattern as Eric and I turn to walk upstream. A moment later Eric turns around and sees him landing what looks to be a respectable rainbow. Another satisfied opening day customer for sure.
We decide the last spot we’re visiting is the one that can feed us! We drive a few miles up Route 555 to the Benezette Hotel. The cool morning, and our walks along the shores of the Tannery, Parker Dam and Medix Run stream have made us more than ready for an elk burger and a beer. Maybe two.
The day is one of the nicest of the year – happy people out enjoying family, fishing, and this beautiful day that promises that spring is on the way. Get out and enjoy it!
