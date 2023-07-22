The summer is already half gone, and I just realized that I haven’t tackled many of those bigger jobs that I usually reserve for spring and summer, like washing windows, scrubbing screens, cleaning ceiling fans, laundering curtains and drapes, and in general, giving my home a little sprucing up. For sure I’ve been thinking about doing them, but so far, nothing but the usual day to day chores have been done.
From experience, I’ve learned that if I’m stressed, angry, or upset about something, I tackle cleaning jobs with a vengeance and accomplish quite a lot in a short time. I’ve read that “rage cleaning” yields a sense of having control over something, even if it’s only your cleaning rag or vacuum sweeper, while you’re powerless to change whatever has you stressed out. When the cleaning frenzy winds down, at least you’ll have the satisfaction of being in pleasant surroundings. This summer, I haven’t felt the rage strongly enough to move me yet!
Cleaning is one thing, but dealing with clutter is quite another. To me, clutter means there’s just too much STUFF, most of which we don’t use or need. Of course, there are degrees of clutter, and, while I’m not someone who just drops clothes, towels, or other things on the floor when I’m finished with them, and I am pretty good at putting things back where they belong, and I never leave dirty dishes in the sink overnight, I must admit that I do have a few clutterbug secrets, which I shall now confess.
My clutter is not immediately visible when you walk into my house, but I DO have WAY TOO MANY BOOKS that I need to sort through and donate, one of my two junk drawers is stuffed to the top again, despite having been cleaned out probably a couple of years ago, and my closet needs to be purged, again, of clothes that I don’t wear. Not to mention that pesky sock drawer that is now half full again, and a shelving unit in my garage that is loaded with mostly unused stuff that I put there ‘temporarily’ when I moved into this house 8 years ago.
BUT, as bad as my clutter is, I know that it isn’t to the extreme. There are people who can’t access certain spaces in their home at all because of too much clutter. Cars are parked outside because the garage is full, or certain closet doors can’t be opened without experiencing an avalanche. I’ve read that cluttered bedrooms add to stress and can contribute to poor sleep quality. As a college student, I got into the habit of making my bed every morning because I lived in a dorm that had a strict, live-in house mother. Research has shown that making your bed every morning is a good way to start having a less cluttered and more organized life.
So, here are a few questions to ask yourself to see where you fall on the clutterbug scale. Do you spend extra time looking for misplaced everyday items, like keys, shoes, cell phone, receipts, or clean socks and other items of clothing? Are you embarrassed to have anyone stop in unexpectedly because of your cluttered home? Are your kitchen countertops full of stuff, leaving little or no space for food preparation? Have you had to buy new items to replace those that you KNOW you have, but just can’t find? If you answered yes to one or more of these things, you just might be a clutterbug. Take comfort in the fact that you have lots of company. In a survey conducted by Princeton Research Associates in 2014, 54% of the respondents admitted to being cluttered to some degree, and many reported that they found it too complicated and overwhelming to deal with, so the mess and the stress continued to escalate.
So, what can we do about it and where do we start? It’s good to know that decluttering has a beneficial impact on the mind, helping you to maintain focus, to be more productive, relaxed, and peaceful. That’s a powerful motivator. There have been many self-help books and magazines published, each one claiming to have THE perfect method to declutter. In fact, when I was checking out at Walmart several weeks ago, I saw one of those “Joys of Decluttering” magazines, and I bought it, but do you suppose I can find that thing? I’ve searched through the small pile on the island where my mail usually lands, and then I searched through the considerably larger pile of detritus on my desk, all to no avail. However, I did find my unopened letter from the Fox Township Ambulance Service asking for membership dues for 2023 that were due by May 1. Maybe I am a worse clutterbug than I thought!
If all else fails, you could hire a professional organizer who typically charges from $50 to $200 per hour to clean and sort out homes and spaces, creating organization out of clutter and chaos. They claim to be able to help you view your possessions from a new perspective and help you determine what is adding value to your life, and what is just getting in the way. I’m hoping they also offer advice about ways to stay organized, and not revert to old habits.
My personal advice on decluttering your life is: 1. Quit acquiring more stuff! 2. Get rid of at least one thing every day that you don’t use!
At this stage of my life, I’m trying to simplify, so I don’t go to yard sales, and I think twice about purchasing items that I might want but don’t really need. I will start my decluttering plan by organizing my office where I spend a fair amount of my time. I’ll purge the piles on my desk, shred unneeded papers, clean out the desk drawers, and wash the windows and the drapes. And I’ll start…tomorrow!
