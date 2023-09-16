Dear Doctors,
A few months ago I had written to you with concerns about a recent appointment I had with my PCP. She had told me that my sugar and cholesterol were up and she was going to give me a few prescriptions which I refused. In the end, we had agreed to work on diet and exercise and come back in a few months to follow back.
I am writing to you today because it has been about six months since my last visit and between what my PCP told me, what my wife told me and what your column said, I have tried to make some changes to my life. I am a regular beer drinker. I like to have a beer after work, a few nights a week and have a couple on the weekends too. I decided to cut this back and now will only have beer on the weekends and I am limiting it to just two or three. I never was an exercise person because I have a physical job and didn’t feel like I needed to, but I have started walking a few nights a week with my wife and our dog. We try to do about 25-30 minutes in our neighborhood. I have been lucky that my wife is on board with helping me get healthier. She is the cook in our family and she has changed what she does in the kitchen and so we are eating more fruits and vegetables and less fried food. I still like my chips and pretzels, but I have tried to cut this back to once in a while instead of everyday. In all, I have lost about 10 pounds since my last PCP visit 6 months ago. When I got the results of my blood work, the three month average number for my blood sugar which had been in the borderline range, is now back to normal dropping from 5.9% to 5.6%. My cholesterol is still up but it dropped from 260 down to 210. I feel better and am hoping to stay on track with these changes! Thanks for your help.
—Doubtful in DuBois
Dear Doubtful,
Congratulations! Thank you for writing back and giving us an update.
You have proven what we know to be true – changes in your lifestyle can positively impact your health in a way where you may not need medications. The power lies within you, and you have taken the first steps to harness that power. That is so fantastic!
Now the challenge is to be able to maintain these changes over time. This is where things can become a bit more challenging but not impossible. Here are some thoughts and tips to help you continue on this positive pathway:
1. Find your why
It is hard to make meaningful life changes if we don’t understand our personal motivations. In your case, it seems that the last PCP visit and your desire to stay off medication was your motivation. As new issues come your way, try to analyze your “why” and you will discover that understanding your motivation can help you stick with your new lifestyle changes more easily.
2. Slowly incorporate new changes into your lifestyle
It is hard to always be motivated, so make small changes into your life that you can sustain in the long run. Your changes to beer consumption are a perfect example. You cut back on your beer intake in a way that seems to be working for you. Now, look to other things in your diet that you can cut. Perhaps, swapping out that Coke or Mountain Dew for seltzer or even plain water? Maybe having bread just at one meal a day instead of all meals? Maybe finding a substitute for those chips you mentioned –carrots and yogurt based ranch dip? Whatever you choose, start small and ease your way into it. Get used to this new change before you bring more new changes into your life. The goal is to make these changes feel normal and routine and that comes with practice and patience.
3. Be Adaptable
Now that you are walking, look ahead to winter. Will you still plan to walk outside as the weather changes? If not, do you have a treadmill or gym membership that you could use? Or do you plan to do a work out from a video or the internet? By being flexible and adaptable, you will be able to keep these lifestyle changes going through the next few months and hopefully lifelong.
4. Find a partner
One of the best ways to stay motivated and make positive lifestyle changes is to have a partner. This is someone who cares about you, is committed to your process and success. This person helps to keep you motivated and accountable. Your wife seems like a terrific partner and champion of your lifestyle changes, but partners can also be friends, neighbors, doctors or colleagues.
5. Track your progress
This is critical to staying the course with your lifestyle changes. Without tracking progress, we don’t know how far we have come or where we need to go. This is another way to stay accountable to your changes and track your success. It can be as simple as a calendar where you mark the days you exercise, or perhaps a more detailed chart of your blood test results over time. Make the tracking part of your routine. Over time this will seamlessly blend into your life.
As the saying goes, “Rome wasn’t built in a day” and these changes are not going to happen overnight. You have built a solid foundation of change and we encourage you to continue to make new changes that will benefit you for years to come. We appreciate you sending us a follow up message and we hope your success will motivate others in our community too!
– Dr. Purvi Parekh
– Dr. Parag Parekh
q q q