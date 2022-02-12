Last week, I asked for local reactions of hunters regarding firearms deer season starting on a Saturday. For the many who responded — thank you.
The conversation stems from a Pennsylvania Game Commission article titled “Deer hunters favor Saturday opener,” which was released last month. Following a survey of 2,009 hunters, 60 percent reportedly liked the Saturday opener to rifle season more than the previous Monday-after-Thanksgiving start date, according to the Game Commission. The survey also indicated 27 percent of respondents opposed a Saturday opener while 12 percent had no preference between Saturday or Monday.
“The top reasons cited by hunters who support a Saturday opener are that they have work obligations on Monday, that a Saturday opener provides increased hunting opportunities for themselves and others, and convenience with their child’s school schedule,” the Game Commission article states.
The change to a Saturday opener was implemented in 2019 after decades of firearms deer season beginning on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Opening weekend now includes Sunday hunting as well, providing two days ahead of what was traditionally the start of rifle season.
While my survey size was much smaller, of the roughly 30 people who responded through email, letters, Facebook or in person — only two favored Saturday over Monday. So, drawing from my exercise, I feel comfortable concluding most Tri-County Area hunters do not align with the “majority” polled in the Game Commission survey.
Consistent objections focused on a negative economic impact, with hunters no longer stocking up for camp at local businesses or visiting bars and restaurants over the weekend ahead of the Monday start. The “rush” of a Saturday opener is also a steady turnoff, needing to quickly transition from Thanksgiving to a tree stand. Consequently, losing the “experience” only available at hunting camp is another reason area hunters seem to favor the previous Monday start.
Although space prevents me from sharing all the responses, I did want to feature a few snippets, edited and reprinted in shorter form than received.
“The Saturday opening of deer season is the demise of hunting camps — the camping experience, the camaraderie, the gathering of family and friends from around the country, enjoying each other’s company. With Monday opening, the hunters arrive on Friday night, buy groceries, spend the weekend going to restaurants and bars. They have time to shop around and spend money in the local sporting goods stores.”
— Jim Venture of Reynoldsville
“You lose all the revenue in the restaurants, grocery stores, bars, gun stores. It’s hurry up and go hunting without all the tradition that made it fun. You don’t get to sit back and relax and take it all in.”
— Eric Mehok of Sykesville
“Our hunting crew has not found any benefit to having the season open on Saturday. This is because four of our six man hunting team must travel to camp from out of state. Some arrive Saturday and some on Sunday because they spend the day after Thanksgiving with family. So, we wind up opening the camp just as in years past, working on Saturday and Sunday, before going out to hunt on Monday. I wonder if the Game Commission is analyzing if the new season term is having any impact on the sale of out-of-state hunting licenses?”
— David Singer of DuBois
“With the disappearance of viable small game populations to start youngsters on, just promoting shooting deer is not going to add significantly to new hunter recruitment. Reverting back to a concurrent deer season will deplete the resource again, causing complaints about the lack of deer.”
— James Crawford of Brockway
“Although I see the benefit of moving the first day to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, it put a wrench into traditions and what the meaning of camp life with family and friends really meant to me. The weekend after Thanksgiving was an ease into the much anticipated first day of sighting guns, sharing stories, getting caught up from the past year. Another reason was the local economy from the tradition of traveling over the mountain to Grice Gun Shop, or a stop at the Sykesville Town Hall or Rockton firehall for their annual pancake fries. I realize they still hold these but now a scaled down version.”
— Bob Wilson of DuBois
“Hunting should be measured by quality not quantity — a relaxing enjoyable time in the woods, whether it be alone or with friends and family. It should not be measured by time or the game bagged.”
— Galen Kilmer of Sandy Township
For the many others who shared their thoughts with me, I greatly appreciate your feedback. Whether starting on Saturday, Monday or some other day of the week, I hope we can all continue to safely enjoy the pastime of hunting in Pennsylvania for many years to come.
Should more want to participate in our local “survey,” please send an email to: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com. Include your name, hometown and reason for supporting or opposing the Saturday opener. Your response may be published.
