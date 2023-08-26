Recently I traveled to the Greensburg area to attend my cousin’s funeral. This was a sobering and sad occasion because she was a bit younger than I am, and her death was quite unexpected. It served as a stark reminder to live each day to the fullest and never take a single day for granted.
I had booked a hotel instead of trying to drive home that evening after the funeral. I would be staying in a new area, so I did some research and found a few attractions that weren’t too far from my hotel. After checking in, I set out to find the 1850 Bells Mills covered bridge, but what I didn’t know was that any time I left the hotel, I’d have to navigate through not just one, but a series of roundabouts. Getting to the hotel was easy, but had I known what a hassle it would be to leave, I’d have booked a different hotel!
I don’t know who invented roundabouts or why they thought they were a good idea, but they are a nightmare to me! PennDOT says roundabouts offer improved safety because they “have fewer conflict points, slower speeds, and easier decision making.” Well… NO. There was traffic coming from many directions at once, including tractor trailers that went barreling through those circular roads at higher speeds than I would have thought safe. Since I was unfamiliar with street names or routes, I had to repeatedly make quick decisions while watching for incoming traffic from multiple directions.
My GPS told me to take the second exit in the roundabout, but that just put me into yet another roundabout where I was supposed to take the first exit, but I kept going into yet another roundabout, until I was sure I was doing nothing but going around in circles! Nobody has a stop sign while playing this game of Russian Roulette. I still have no idea how I eventually found the covered bridge, which is well-maintained and still open to traffic, but I snapped several pictures, all the while thinking about how I’d need to navigate those same roundabouts to get back to the hotel. My guardian angel was probably shaking her head and covering her eyes by the time I pulled back into the hotel parking lot.
The next day, I decided to visit nearby Fort Ligonier and see what I could learn about this national historic site, which is a reconstructed British fortification used during the French and Indian War during the 1750s. First, I had to fight my own war by getting through those roundabouts one final time before traveling through some beautiful farmlands and rural areas.
Fort Ligonier includes a museum which houses some rare artifacts and archaeological finds, including the Washington-Lafayette pistols, and an authentic British officer’s red coat. George Washington’s handwritten memoirs of the battles are also on display at the museum, although I have to say that parts of the letters were faded from age and hard to read, despite his beautiful calligraphic handwriting. I noticed that the Colonel referred to himself in these memoirs as “G.W.”
Colonel George Washington, age 22, was one of three officers who commanded the troops that were defending Fort Ligonier against the French. Although I knew that all the buildings at the fort had been reconstructed, I stood in the doorway of the officers’ quarters and thought, “Wow! George Washington really did sleep here!” It was easy to be transported back in time while visiting this authentic-looking fort.
Apparently, Washington was a gentleman who encouraged a degree of decorum among his soldiers, and his “Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior” included, among others:
- “Every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect to those that are present.
- “When in company, put not your hands to any part of the body not usually discovered.
- “Show nothing to your friend that may affright him.
- “In the presence of others, sing not to yourself with a humming noise, nor drum with your fingers or feet.
- “If you cough, sneeze, sigh, or yawn, do it not loud, but privately, and speak not in your yawning, but put your handkerchief or hand before your face and turn aside.
- “Sleep not when others speak, sit not when others stand, speak not when you should hold your peace, walk not on when others stop.
- “Put not off your clothes in the presence of others, nor go out of your chamber half drest.
- “Speak not injurious words neither in jest nor earnest. Scoff at none although they give occasion.
- “Labour to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.”
And if G.W. were alive today, he’d no doubt add: Look not at your phone when in the company of others but afford them your undivided attention.
I’d say the Father of our Country and our first president was an extraordinary gentleman and military leader!
The trip home included a stop in Smicksburg where I bought some blueberries and chatted with an Amish woman at her farm stand. She explained that she hadn’t had time to pick the green beans I had asked for, and I noticed that she had a long line of laundry drying in the breeze, including some smaller clothes, which explained what had probably kept her from picking the beans.
I followed a few horse-drawn buggies back to the highway and didn’t mind the slower pace at all, as I found myself smiling and giving thanks for surviving every nerve-wracking trip through those nasty roundabouts!
