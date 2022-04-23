You’ve probably heard and read so much about the possible effects of COVID-19, anything from lingering respiratory issues to negative effects on mental health, hearing, and balance, but did you know that sudden and dramatic hair loss occurring two to four months after the onset of COVID symptoms has been widely reported? I wasn’t aware of this until it happened to Debbie, a close friend of mine, and I could only imagine how devastating it was to find handfuls of hair coming out when washing or brushing your hair, so I’ll let her tell you about it in her own words.
“The time frame was about two weeks after I had started to notice a little more hair in my brush and in the shower, but I hadn’t really worried about it. It was evening and I was taking a shower before bed and as I was washing my hair, I noticed large amounts sticking to my hands; this had not happened to this extent before. I rinsed my hair and happened to touch a few strands that had tangled in the back and gave a little pull to detangle, but there was no pull; it just fell into my hands. I checked another area on the other side and the same thing happened. What had started out as ‘What is this about?’ quickly turned into ‘Oh no! OH, NO! WHAT IS HAPPENING?’ and then it turned into panic and then sobbing because it seemed that every strand I gently pulled simply fell away. I felt vulnerable and a sense of shame and I think that was the moment that the sobbing turned into an earnest, long held-in and pent-up release of emotions, and for so many reasons, I just cried. A few moments later, but it seemed much longer, I stepped out of the shower and wrapped myself in a towel and was walking into the hall when Kevin (my amazing significant other) walked by, and he could tell I was upset. I showed him why I was crying as I stood there and pulled out even more strands of hair. He then commented that I had strands of loose hair on my neck, shoulders and down my back...even under my chin on my neck. This was not a small amount of hair; it was a lot.”
“I was standing there, not knowing what to do or what to say and Kevin was trying to think of something to say to comfort me, and then he said, ‘Let’s cut it...just cut if off. It will grow back, babe.’ I was not ready to part with it, but it had been thinning and I had less to pull back in a ponytail, so it made sense, but this was my hair! This was my reddish-brown shoulder length, and dare I say, sexy hair! I have nothing against short hair; some women look amazing with short hair, but there is a difference when it is a choice. This did not feel like one at all. Kevin’s attitude helped immensely and so I agreed. He went and got the scissors, okay not scissors...he had this tool that looked like large garden shears and I did not think he was being serious. When he told me to stand still and 10 seconds later, he had this pile of hair grasped in his hand, I saw that he was! He told me how much better it looked and suggested that I go to a salon the next day to have the sides and top trimmed as well. He was being so caring and supportive, but all I saw was that he was holding my hair...my identity...in his hands. When we looked at it closer, we noticed how very lifeless and dull the hair had become. I looked in the mirror and I didn’t see myself anymore. He still saw me, but I didn’t. I felt like I had aged 5-10 years in 20 minutes. In the realm of the real world, this was very small, but to me, at that moment, looking at my reflection in the mirror, I was lost. Yes, I put on the brave face, but I felt lost and then angry, and I wanted to know why this had happened. Did I use a bad hair product? Was I not taking the right dose of vitamins, was I not taking the right ones? Did this have to do with the recent physical and mental changes in my life?”
“I then started doing some research and I Googled ‘sudden hair loss in women’ and the first thing that came up was COVID-related hair loss. I read more and found a name for what had happened to my hair, telogen effluvium, and I read how it is related to having had multiple symptoms of COVID, especially fever, which I had experienced when I tested positive and was very sick from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas.”
My friend Debbie isn’t alone with this sudden hair loss, as cases of telogen effluvium (T.E.) increased over 400 percent since the pandemic began. Just in the past year, Google searches about hair loss have increased by eight percent. Social media groups discussing hair loss have reported huge spikes in subscribers during the pandemic, and many dermatologists and beauticians have described an influx of patients with hair loss or thinning.
My hairdresser once told me that hair is the body’s least necessary appendage, so when the body is experiencing severe illness and stress, the blood supply is directed away from the hair to nourish other, more essential bodily processes. This is called telogen effluvium, or T.E., and when hair loses its blood supply, its growth stops, large numbers of hairs enter the resting stage, shedding will begin and can last up to six to nine months. Scientists believe that COVID may trigger an immune response that causes the hair follicles to enter the resting stage. Even patients who had mild or moderate COVID symptoms have experienced a loss of 35% or more of their hair.
Most cases of T.E. are over in four to six months, and slowly, regrowth will become noticeable. Ninety percent of patients recover without any intervention. As I did research into hair thinning and hair loss, I found so many ads for products claiming all sorts of miracle cures. Apparently, marketers like to promise a quick fix for this disturbing hair loss, but the bottom line is that it takes time and patience, good nutrition, low levels of stress, and soaking up a little sunshine a few times a week. Forget the expensive pills, creams, and treatments. Your body will do the rest.
Debbie concludes by saying: “It started as a lesson in humiliation and turned into a lesson in humbleness. There are so many who have suffered much worse than I have. I know that my identity is more than just my hair, and although it still gets hard, I refuse to hide under a hat!”
