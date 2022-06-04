Recently, a few surprise deaths and sudden funerals have made me reexamine what I say when I am faced with a grieving loved one. I’m sure most people just say “I’m sorry” or something and leave it at that, but this is me. If there’s something that I can analyze, I’m going to overanalyze it. And if I can overanalyze it, I’m going to do it in a column.
In this article, I not only drew on my own experiences, I recount what I read from some reputable psychological sites and grief counseling blogs, and advice I’ve been given from a pastor and a hospice doctor.
“I’m sorry” doesn’t work. Yes, there’s the sarcastic remark, “Why? You didn’t kill him.” But beyond, the phrase is actually masking what we’re feeling. We are sorry only in the sense that we are shocked, hurt, and at a loss for words. That’s really what’s happening. Death and grief are two things we have tried to compartmentalize culturally, so we really don’t have a manual on how to deal with it. “There are no words” or “I don’t know what to say” would be more accurate. Of course, the best thing I’ve found is to say nothing and just listen. Anyone who knows me knows that this is very difficult for me, so I don’t do it very well. But when I do, I’ve seen it work.
If you feel like you must say something, then try something my father-in-law used to say in his job as a doctor: “I wish things could be different.” That way, you aren’t apologizing for anything, but you’re acknowledging that this is a bad situation. You could also acknowledge the difficulty that they’re going through.
Remember to show your support with actions more than words. “Sending thoughts and prayers” is, pretty much, the least you can do. What prayers do is tell the person you’re concerned about them. It focuses your attention on someone else, which is good. Especially when you follow that attention up with action. That’s the key thing that people miss after sending thoughts and prayers. Do something! Help the person. Sit and listen. And remember that everyone around them is going to focus hard on them right after the loss. As time passes, people forget and move on, yet the grieving are still grieving. Set a reminder in your phone to check in after a few weeks. Prepare a meal randomly or send a gift card when they least expect it. Anticipate that birthdays and holidays will be tough and make plans to do something. At the funeral, you could just say you’re there to help. If they’re clear enough to tell you what they need, then do it. But if they aren’t, and they often aren’t, make sure that offer to help stays open long after the funeral flowers fade.
Next up, when you offer to help, also make plans. Don’t just ask, “What can I do?” Many grieving people don’t know what they need yet. Offer to do something specific. Family will probably take care of meals and stuff right away, but who will help them carry out the random items that the deceased left behind? People might be downsizing homes and need someone to help them move. Others might have furniture to get rid of or clothes to send to Goodwill. Offer to do that. If you’ve had experience in what needs to be done after someone dies to close out accounts or cancel subscriptions or such, offer that expertise. If you’ve dealt with life insurance battles before, prepare to do battle. The important thing is to be alert to needs and respond instead of asking a person in shock to think ahead when they can barely think about right now. You have experiences that other people may lack, so get ready to use them.
Let them grieve. If they suddenly start crying, just tell them it’s okay and let it happen. Don’t say “Don’t cry” or make fun of them. Frantically search for tissues. Many people still believe in that “Stages of Grief” thing that psychologists have found is a too-rigid expectation for what is, essentially, a messy emotional ball of human agony. Grief looks different for different people. You don’t move smoothly into anger and then acceptance, but you could accept it, then Christmas comes, and you don’t accept it all of a sudden. Expect random grief for your loved one, too, and be ready to adapt when it happens without yelling, “What’s wrong with you?”
Finally, understand that you’ll mess it up no matter how much you don’t want to. You’re grieving, too. Maybe you knew the person. Maybe you care very deeply about the person who is grieving. Or, maybe, you automatically spurt out a platitude that doesn’t help. These are well-meaning, but they can accidentally hurt. So try to do better, and don’t dwell on the mistakes. You’re only human.
Bad things happen. I sat here beating myself up about how I’ve handled the unusually large number of tragedies I’ve had recently, and this is me saying to myself that it’s not about me, it’s about them. It’s about the person who experienced the loss. Let me overanalyze my actions so you don’t have to.
And may we all have limited opportunities to use these skills.
q q q