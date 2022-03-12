March 13 – tomorrow – is the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, and I’m really not looking forward to it.
I’ve complained before about DST, but the November version is hardly a problem. Clocks go back one hour, giving me an extra hour of sleep. Since I’m not a morning person, I prefer this. However, March is that “spring ahead” moment, and I find myself exhausted for at least a week afterwards.
It also doesn’t help that my dog’s bladder doesn’t care what time the clock says.
In researching these articles, I discovered that I have been saying Daylight Saving Time wrong all my life. I usually say “Daylight Savings Time,” with an “s” at the end of “Saving.” It’s unnecessary. We’re saving daylight. Can this idea get any worse? It’s like saying “Don’t take it for granite” all your life and then someone says that it’s “granted.” You get that feeling in the pit of your stomach like you’re Wiley E. Coyote when he realizes he’s been running on empty air for the past couple of seconds.
So here we are, marching on towards changing the clocks one hour like dutiful little ants, and no one ever really thinks, “Hey! What if we just didn’t?”
It’s not like DST is in the Constitution or anything. There is no cosmic law that enforces it. It’s not like Moses carved “Thou shalt save daylight” on the commandment stones. The website Time and Date says that Canadians did it first in 1908. Canadians! Were they afraid that the maple syrup would freeze if they didn’t shift time around a little bit? And then it continued in Germany and Austria in 1916. 1916?!!? Those countries connected to that year seems a little familiar to me.
Yes, I’m sitting here googling the history of something just because I’m mad at it. I have access to all of human knowledge, and I’m choosing to learn about this, okay? It’s not like googling astrophysics concepts will make any sense to me anyway.
Let’s compare. First is the opening paragraph from Time and Date and the second is from Princeton University’s Intro to Astrophysics site. See which one is better to read when you’re mad.
Example 1:
“Daylight Saving Time is the practice of setting the clocks one hour ahead of standard time to make use of more sunlight in the spring, summer, and fall evenings. While Germany and Austria were the first countries to use DST in 1916, it is a little-known fact that a few hundred Canadians beat the German Empire by eight years. On July 1, 1908, the residents of Port Arthur, Ontario—today’s Thunder Bay—turned their clocks forward by one hour to start the world’s first DST period.”
Example 2:
“Remarkable discoveries have been made in astrophysics in recent time ranging from the Big Bang and the early Universe, to the Cosmic Microwave Background and its fluctuation spectrum, to measurements of the large-scale structure in the Universe, the existence of Dark Matter and Dark Energy, the discovery of Supermassive Black Holes, and the discovery of planets around other stars. These discoveries have provided some answers to fundamental questions. Among others, the data revealed a strange Universe dominated by a yet mysterious Dark Energy (~70% by mass) that causes the expansion rate of the Universe to accelerate, followed by a yet undetected exotic (non-baryonic) Dark Matter particles (~25%), with only the remaining ~5% of the universe made up by normal baryonic matter (i.e., stars, galaxies, and gas).”
Yeah, I’m with Example 1. Especially if I have to wake up earlier in the morning because of Daylight Saving Time. I mean, will knowing that a supermassive black hole isn’t just a song help me wake up in the morning? I need a supermassive black cup of coffee just to feel human on early mornings! And what’s with that ~ thing?
As I did last year when we fell back in November, I urge you to go to the polls and vote for what really matters. If a candidate says they will do away with Daylight Saving Time, get them in office as soon as possible!
But until then, don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead tomorrow.
