Oftentimes, but especially when Mother’s Day comes around each year, I spend some time thinking about my mom and all the things I learned from her. She passed away in 1999, just shy of her 81st birthday, and at that age she could still win the majority of our Scrabble games.
My mom’s own mother had passed away from cancer at the age of 33, leaving four girls and three boys ranging in age from 1 to 13. Since she was one of the older ones, the care of the younger ones fell to her and her sister after their father abandoned them, and they were eventually split up and placed in foster homes.
From these hard beginnings came the woman that I was lucky enough to call my mother. She graduated from high school, which was unusual at that time. After getting a job as a waitress, one of the first things she managed to buy was a tombstone for her mother’s grave.
Saving money was something she did her entire life, no matter how limited her income was. After she passed away, a bank record of regular $5.00 deposits into a savings account was found in her dresser drawer. I am proud to say that I learned from her example the importance of living within one’s means, striving to be debt free, and saving a portion of each payday, no matter how small.
Speaking of mom’s dresser, I can still see the items that were on it, like a blue bottle of Evening in Paris perfume, and a small round music box that had a scene depicting Victorian Era ladies in an English garden on the lid, and a place to store jewelry under that lid. I loved to wind up the music box and listen to it while I sampled the perfume, something I’m sure I wasn’t supposed to be doing.
Mom was a talented seamstress who did alterations for people and sewed colorful little dresses for me out of feed sacks. To keep me occupied while she sewed, she’d give me scraps of material and thread a needle for me, and I would make skirts for my dolls and my cat. I’d put the cat in a carriage and feed her a bottle like a baby. I learned to sew, and I enjoyed it until I had Home Economics class in high school and had to make a skirt and an apron, neither of which turned out too well. It took a few years until I wanted to do any more sewing. Mom made my wedding gown and the bridesmaids dresses and used the extra wedding gown material to make a Christening outfit for my children a few years later.
I also learned to garden and can green beans, corn, beets, peaches, and applesauce by helping mom. We had a family of six and I remember going to the fruit cellar during the winter and getting jars of vegetables for part of our meals. She made bread every week, and when I was small, she’d give me a handful of dough and a mini loaf pan to make a special loaf of bread for my dad. After my hands had worked it thoroughly, I’d watch it bake with the big loaves and could hardly wait for my dad to come home and make a fuss over the bread I’d made for him.
She was a strong believer in the value of an education and found ways that my older brother and I could get the college education we wanted, providing that we also held down jobs to help pay expenses. She worked at Sylvania making light bulbs during those years and supported the family after my dad wasn’t able to work.
Mom wrote beautifully, and I looked forward to her letters when I was away at school and feeling homesick. Her handwriting was so neat, and she was an ace at crossword puzzles and Scrabble, both of which I enjoy doing too. She put up bird feeders and kept her “bird book” handy so she could identify any newcomers. I guess it’s true that you eventually turn into your mother, because I kept bird feeders for several years. I just wasn’t as good at identifying the birds as she was.
When mom wanted to tell you about someone who did something foolish, she’d say, “They don’t have the brains God gave a goose!” or “He wouldn’t know enough to come in out of the rain.” If one of my brothers dared to come to the table for a meal wearing a hat, he’d be reminded in no uncertain terms to remove it. If I tried to take a shortcut while dusting furniture and didn’t remove everything but just swiped around all those knickknacks, I’d also be reminded in no uncertain terms that that was not how we dusted. My sister and I shared a room and had the bad habit of trying on several clean outfits while deciding what to wear, and then throwing them unceremoniously on a rocking chair in our room instead of hanging them back up. That really seemed to annoy mom, for some reason!
After a rough beginning, mom made a good life for our family and raised us to know how to work hard for what we wanted and not to expect someone to just give it to us. We learned thriftiness and the value of saving for a rainy day. We learned to grow and preserve good food, to behave ourselves and not get in trouble at school or we’d be in worse trouble when we got home. We grew up ready to make our own way, and we have mom to thank for that.
