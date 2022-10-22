You know how sometimes you happen to see someone you haven’t seen in a while, and they say, “What’s new?” Most of the time my answer is something like, “Not much. Same old, same old.” Well, this time there are some new things going on that I’d like to share with you.
First of all, my U.S. Airman grandson and his wife are expecting my first great grandbaby next month! Just ask me if we are all pretty excited! Michael and Mariah came home from Alaska a few weeks ago for the baby shower, and it was so good to see them. This was my first co-ed baby shower, and I never knew that is a trend these days. I guess it is, though, because when I Googled “games for a co-ed baby shower,” lots of ideas came up. My favorite was where the guys had to put a large, inflated balloon under their shirt and then bend over and tie their shoes without popping the “baby.” Another fun one for all was “Baby Bottle Chug” where each guest is given a baby bottle filled with water or other liquid which they must chug as quickly as possible. Whoever finishes first is declared the winner. The happy parents had quite a load of beautiful and useful things for their return flight. Although babies are known to arrive on their own schedule, this little one should be here by Thanksgiving, giving us that much more to be thankful for.
The next news item is not so exciting, but it has made big changes in my life. After returning from my bike ride at the beginning of September, I had been sitting at the table reading the newspaper when there was a bit of a commotion outside, and I got up quickly to see what was going on, not noticing that my shoelace was untied. As I came around the table, I stepped on the shoelace, tried to grab the kitchen chair to keep from falling, but took the chair down with me, landing on my left wrist and right hip. I knew right away that the wrist was broken because I could feel bones crunching together when I tried to move. My phone was in my purse, too far away for me to reach it, but I had my emergency call necklace on and pushed it to get help. I tried a few times to get up, but just couldn’t do it. I was rescued by two of the nicest, most caring, and professional ambulance drivers who stabilized my crunching wrist and drove me to the hospital.
Learning to do everything one-handed proved to be a challenge, but at least it wasn’t my dominant hand. Instead of using a garbage bag and rubber bands to keep the cast from getting wet when I showered, Lisa bought an arm sleeve with a rubber gasket around the top, specially made just for this purpose because we knew this was going to be a long-term event. For the first two weeks, there was a considerable amount of pain, and I needed help with showering and dressing. Some things were more challenging than others, like trying to get a bra on using only one hand. I wore baggy outfits that were big enough to fit over the cast. I iced the area and tried to keep the injured wrist elevated. Thank heavens for my sister and my daughter, as I found that there were just dozens of things that I couldn’t do without having a second hand to hold anything still. It’s a good thing that I didn’t have to go very many places in those first few weeks, because it was also impossible for me to blow dry and style my hair, so I had wild curls most of the time.
Opening a zip lock bag one-handed didn’t work, until I figured out that teeth can be employed in a pinch. Rachel had gotten me a jar opener that didn’t require hands to use, although it didn’t work with some odd-sized plastic bottles. Opening all kinds of things is a challenge without the second hand to hold it. Chopping vegetables or apples only worked if I used my big meat cleaver and did a series of karate chops with it, but things tended to fly everywhere with that technique. I admit that I got frustrated quite often, sometimes to the point of tears.
And then Hurricane Ian hit, and my friend John who lives just north of Fort Myers, was suddenly homeless, making me realize that my problems were so inconsequential compared to his. He lived in a mobile home, and trees fell through the roof onto the bed he would have been sleeping in, had they not sought shelter in his church at the last minute. The neighbor told him that he had been stuck in his truck across the road and had witnessed a tornado right over John’s trailer. Walls collapsed, and he couldn’t even access his clothes.
It didn’t take long for food to spoil without refrigeration, and most roads were covered with downed trees and electrical wires, making it impossible to get to Walmart to buy what little food might have been on the shelves until their trucks could get through. After a few days, the roads were passable, and they bought a day’s supply of food at a time, and a generator. After using all the gasoline they had to run the generator, they sat in line for hours at a gas station trying to buy more. They could only run the generator a few hours a day to conserve what little fuel they had.
At this point, it’s almost three weeks since Ian hit, and there still isn’t any electricity in the area. An application was filled out to receive help from FEMA for housing, but so far, they’ve heard nothing. John has been sleeping in the one bedroom of his unstable trailer that wasn’t crushed by a tree, after a disaster relief truck dropped off tarps, bottled water and food items. He has had to borrow money to pay for the cost of installation and inspection of a new electric box by electricians who have arrived from other states.
And I thought I had troubles. We talk every day and I have sent what help I can, but I just can’t imagine what he and thousands of others in Florida are going through. I’m sure so many of their lives are now divided into before and after Ian, while the rest of the country moves on to the next bit of news.
And if you’re wondering what that commotion was on the night that I fell, it was a yellow tom cat that still visits my Tidder nearly every night, causing her to howl and scratch at the door glass, while he jumps and scratches on the other side. He’s meowing up the wrong tree, so to speak, because Tidder is a “fixed” female, and is not very sociable either. So, I guess the bottom line is that I was done in by a cat and a shoelace!
