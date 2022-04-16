Recently, I saw that there will only be three Kmart stores left, and I had one of those old-person nostalgia flashes that happen with increasing frequency the further you get beyond 30.
Three Kmarts left.
I had many good memories of Kmarts in the past. But, then again, I had good memories of Walmart, Ames, and Jamesway. Only one of those stores embraced the 21st Century and survived.
The survival of Walmart should be a model for anyone who wants to keep our country relevant in the future. Just as the deaths of Ames, Jamesway, and Kmart should be cautionary tales for people who get lost in Blue Light Special Nostalgia.
As we age, we tend to look at the past through a lens where when we were younger, healthier, thinner, stronger, better-looking, and stupidly optimistic means that the past is, also, better. But that is not always the case. Sometimes, we imagine a better world that never existed – such as the “Leave It To Beaver” 1950s that people think was America’s greatest time period. Other times, we look at the successes of that past time and think we should just keep doing the same thing.
Like Blockbuster.
I graduated from an unnamed Soon-to-be-Something-Else University with a degree in uselessness. I mean, a degree in communication. When I moved to Lancaster, the only job I could get was at Blockbuster. My college degree meant that I checked out videos, stocked shelves, rewound VHS tapes, and tried to convince people that they wanted to buy popcorn.
One day, when the biggest new release was, inevitably, all checked out, a disgruntled customer said something about this new thing called Netflix. My manager, who did not have a communication degree, seemed flustered. I ignored it, hoping to rewind a few more VHS tapes and head home. Later, more and more people began talking about Netflix, including one of my coworkers, who said in hushed tones that he liked the ability to hang on to the DVD for a while and not have to worry about a late fee. Customers began to revolt against the late fees, so Blockbuster suddenly introduced their ill-conceived Movie Pass that could, as I said over and over to customers, eliminate the late fee.
Blockbuster had a key feature. You heard a new movie was out, went to the store, walked around a bit, found it checked out, asked the clerk who said one should be back tomorrow, and then you went and looked for another movie to watch instead, sometimes leaving in disgust.
Our manager disappeared for a week and came back all fired up. She had been to Headquarters and the CEO had a plan to fight back against Netflix. She made us all watch a video of John Antioco, then the CEO of Blockbuster and still a successful rich person who excels at being rich without consequences, giving a speech set to John Williams’ “Superman” theme.
“You don’t tug on Superman’s cape,” Antioco said. “People will want to come to our stores, browse our shelves, and talk to our friendly staff.”
He didn’t mention Blockbuster had the chance to buy Netflix. He didn’t mention that the shareholders were already figuring out how to make serious money on the crashing and burning of the company. He didn’t mention that he and the other rich people around him were going to keep being rich while my manager oversaw the closure of her store and the collapse of her already-tenuous financial situation.
His plan was, simply, keep doing what we’ve always done because we were the most-successful video rental franchise in the world.
Blockbuster currently has one store in Bend, Oregon. At one point, Antioco oversaw 9,000 stores. Kmart, who started my trip down memory lane, once had 2,400 stores. As of April 17, it will be down to three.
At some point, we need to admit that the past is gone. We need to look at the present and see that our old systems of education, economy, maybe even government, are not suited for the 21st Century. We don’t need a radical overhaul or attempted overthrow like the insurrectionists on January 6 tried to do, but we also need to avoid the Blockbuster Fallacy of “You don’t tug on Superman’s cape.” But by degrees, by working together, we need to move forward, or we will be like Blockbuster: a once-great empire now reduced to a sad nostalgia-based tourist attraction.
Yogi Berra said, “The future ain’t what it used to be.” Looking at what we thought the future should be when we were young and thinner will only lead to a collapse like we’re seeing with Kmart. Some other country will be counting down to the last of the United States.
Keep Blockbuster and Kmart in mind when people suggest we should “get back” to something. Especially if that suggestion is fueled by nostalgia for a time that no longer exists or never did in the first place.
