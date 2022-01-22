I don’t know why I put off purging my closets of clothes I never wear, but I just hate that job. Every time I have clean clothes to hang up, I must find a place and just jam them in. They hang among clothes I haven’t worn in months, or even YEARS.
Recently I’d had enough of that and began pulling pants, shirts and suits down and folding them for eventual donation. If I found any stains on anything, I took time to launder them. There are clothes that I’ve kept for a long time, because “Someday I’ll lose enough weight that this will fit again!” Well, by the grace of God and a very slow process, I did manage to lose enough weight that I started trying on some of these “skinny clothes.” Ironically enough, most of those outfits now look outdated or just plain matronly on me and I added most of them to the donation pile too. It turns out that I have very few clothes that I actually wear, and there’s now plenty of room in my closet, even though I didn’t finish going through everything before I gave up and found something more interesting to do, like taking a nap.
And now I’m hesitant to give away my “fat clothes,” because, well… because of my disappointing habit of regaining some or a lot of the weight I’ve struggled to lose. Those clothes haven’t gotten far, as they’re now stacked in piles on the floor of the closet. I have no intention of gaining that weight back, but then I never did before either.
I guess what’s different this time is that I’ve revamped my eating habits entirely, and it’s not by paying for some expensive diet or special meals that conveniently come in the mail. It’s not by attending Weight Watchers like I’ve done many times before. This has been something that I commit to one day at a time, and I’ve been able to stick to it for more than two years. I decided on my own that I would eliminate sugar and flour and all the yummy but addictive (for me) things that can be made using those ingredients. Someone asked me during the Christmas holiday if I would never eat desserts or breaded and fried foods again, and I replied that I didn’t know about NEVER, as I only know about TODAY.
It seems that I’ve always been trying to lose weight, telling myself that I’m cutting down on foods containing flour and sugar, but my life was a testament to the fact that that approach just didn’t work for me. For me it needed to be all or nothing, and the first month was extremely hard. I read about how addictive sugar can be, and that it takes at least two weeks with no added sugars or artificial sweeteners to reset your body. It took a bit longer for me.
I think I figured out why Weight Watchers didn’t work for me, or rather, it didn’t work for me to KEEP the weight off. When I lost 100 pounds on Weight Watchers after my daughter was born many years ago, their Maintenance Program after goal weight was achieved was my undoing, and I don’t think I was alone in this. For example, the program said you could have one eighth of a pie once a week, and after having NO pie for ten months, what do you think happened to the rest of the pie? Right. I found that my sugar craving went wild and I kept eating just a bit more and a bit more, then was horrified to see how fast the weight came back. Of course, I was too embarrassed to go back to Weight Watchers and face the weight gain, so the destructive cycle continued. I know that Weight Watchers has changed their program many times since then, and I can only hope that sugar addiction is considered as one of the reasons so many people regain their weight.
I like to concentrate on how many good foods I can eat, instead of what I must avoid. I love fruits and most vegetables, but I overdid it with salads and turned away from them for a while. I do eat small amounts of potatoes, but not often, maybe a couple of times a week. I have designed this plan so I’m satisfied with enough good food that I can sustain the very slow and gradual weight loss I’ve been able to achieve over more than 2 years. I’ve seen the questionable ads associated with the “weight loss magic” endorsed by Dr. Oz. The ads claim that by drinking this liquid before bed, the fat just melts away and you can lose 30 pounds in 19 days, no diet or exercise needed! If it sounds too good to be true….
My strongest motivation to stay with this lifestyle is really the dramatic improvement in my health that I’ve seen. My rheumatoid arthritis has been in remission and I’m completely off the powerful drug Methotrexate that I had been taking for many years to suppress my immune system and keep the inflammation under control. My labs every three months look great, and my rheumatologist is pleased. Can I say without a doubt that the change of lifestyle is responsible for the remission? No, but the timing of it and the fact that no other changes were made strongly suggest that is the case.
So, one of these days I’ll decide to get rid of my “fat clothes” and finish making room in my closet. I still have more weight I need to lose, for sure, but one day at a time, I fully intend to stay with the lifestyle that has allowed me to feel so much better!
Happy New Year to all my readers!