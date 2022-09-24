Sometimes deciding what to write about in these monthly columns can be difficult, but this time it was easy. I received an unusual phone call that led to writing about this topic. I had never heard of burls when Jim Burke called me to tell me that he wanted me to come and see the humongous one that was found on his property recently. I did a bit of research about them before agreeing to come and see it.
Because this burl was located in a remote area, Jim suggested that I leave my car safely at his house and ride in his truck. Hmmm… getting into his truck was easier said than done. That first step was thigh high, but my dignity was on the line here, so I made good use of the grab bar and hoisted myself up and settled in for the ride. Not long into the journey, I understood why bringing my car would not have been a good idea. Parts of the “road” were very narrow and there were fallen branches everywhere from the recent windstorm. I reached for that grab bar again as the truck forded a small stream and climbed up the other side.
When we reached our destination, I could see that Jim hadn’t been exaggerating. The gigantic burl was waist high and had required a front-end loader with a lifting capacity of 1,500 pounds to get it out of the deeper woods and to the present location. Some swirl patterns were evident on the outside of the black cherry burl, but I’m sure the real beauty is hidden inside, making it the envy of any woodturner! Jim isn’t sure what he plans to do with it, but for now he’s not allowing anyone to cut into it. Burls have been documented as large as 20 feet in height and width and weighing more than 20 tons. While this might not be the largest ever documented, it still is impressive!
From my research I learned that burls, sometimes called burrs, are knobby, bark-covered bumps or bulges of different sizes that grow on the trunk or major branches of a tree. Burls are made up of a tree’s bud tissue that has not sprouted into foliage or a twig. As the burl grows, the tree folds the undeveloped buds into its expanding shape, resulting in unique swirls and patterns. As the tree cells divide abnormally, they create a rounded shape instead of a normal tree branch. Sometimes the burl forms a donut shape around the base of the tree.
So, what causes burls to form? Experts aren’t really sure, but generally agree that it’s usually because of some kind of stress that the tree has suffered from bacteria, viruses, fungi, storm or fire damage, or a combination of these things. I would have thought that the burl would weaken or harm the tree, but that’s not true. In fact, burls develop slowly, and trees having very large ones are likely to be old. It’s not a good idea to cut a burl off a living tree, though, because the tree can’t seal it off and it would then be susceptible to all kinds of invaders that could kill the tree.
Because of the unique patterns contained inside of burls, they are highly prized by woodturners. Cutting across a burl in different directions will expose different wood grain patterns. A wide variety of things are hand crafted from burls; everything from bracelets, bowls and bath vanities to tables, desks and guitars, each being one of a kind because of the unique swirl patterns in the burl. It is not recommended that weight bearing furniture be made from burls. Redwood burls are especially prized, but other sources include cherry, oak, ash, maple, elm, and walnut.
You could think of burls as living versions of mineral geodes. When the bumpy, rocky exterior is cracked open, beautiful crystal formations are inside. The outside of a burl isn’t pretty either, but the real beauty lies inside.
Now that I had learned a few things about burls, I realized that an apple tree near my childhood home had a large donut-shaped burl at its base, even though I never knew what it was called. I just knew that the old tree had character and was very photogenic. A wedding was held in front of that gnarly tree a few years ago, and we have since fondly dubbed it “The Wedding Tree.” I had photographed it in every season and at sunrise and sunset on many occasions. Unfortunately, the fierce storm we had earlier this summer knocked the tree down, and it was a sad sight indeed. The apple wood was salvaged for use in a neighbor’s smokehouse, and a corn field was planted around what was left of the trunk containing the mostly hollow and rotted burl.
No matter what Jim decides to do with his burl, I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to learn something new, and that I was tough enough to make it into and out of his truck!
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net