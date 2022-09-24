Sometimes deciding what to write about in these monthly columns can be difficult, but this time it was easy. I received an unusual phone call that led to writing about this topic. I had never heard of burls when Jim Burke called me to tell me that he wanted me to come and see the humongous one that was found on his property recently. I did a bit of research about them before agreeing to come and see it.

Because this burl was located in a remote area, Jim suggested that I leave my car safely at his house and ride in his truck. Hmmm… getting into his truck was easier said than done. That first step was thigh high, but my dignity was on the line here, so I made good use of the grab bar and hoisted myself up and settled in for the ride. Not long into the journey, I understood why bringing my car would not have been a good idea. Parts of the “road” were very narrow and there were fallen branches everywhere from the recent windstorm. I reached for that grab bar again as the truck forded a small stream and climbed up the other side.

