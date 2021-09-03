Monday is Labor Day. There is something about work that relates to both baseball and the spiritual life. This connection is similar yet different, and might not be what we would expect.
Every baseball player knows the feeling of putting their old glove on and it fits just right. In time the glove has conformed itself around the hand of the ball player.
Every baseball player also knows the awkward feeling of putting a new glove on. The glove doesn’t fit around the hand, it is hard to use, and the glove does not do what the player wants it to do. In a way the glove and the baseball player are simply not in sync.
I remember when I once put on a new glove. I put a ball in the glove and put the glove under my bed. This helped to mold the glove around the baseball so the pocket would increase in flexibility. I would also watch TV and twist my glove in and out to help it become looser. Another technique is to simply play catch with someone who throws hard so the glove can “break in” more quickly. I learned from teammates different techniques like moistening the glove with hot water. I remember that I had to use my glove often because it doesn’t break in when sitting on the shelf.
There is an unwritten rule that every ball player understands: one cannot give their glove to someone else and expect it to be ready for the game. If another player does all the work the glove will never be conformed to the correct player’s hand. The player must work with his own glove.
I think it is safe to say that breaking in a glove takes work. It may appear to be tedious but there is meaning in the action. There is something special about the work put in to prepare one’s glove to be ready for game time. The baseball player sees the connection between work and play. Baseball players fall in love with this because they understand that the work has meaning, dignity, and purpose. Breaking in a glove is about conforming the glove to the hand to be ready to play baseball. The work involved is heightened because it serves something higher –the playing of baseball with teammates.
The same can be said in the spiritual life with prayer. Prayer takes work. There is time committed and effort put forth in listening to God through conversation, reading scripture, and spiritual books. Like breaking in a glove, new techniques of prayer do not “fit like a glove” at first. Conforming our hearts to the heart of Christ takes work. It may appear to be tedious at times but the effort has meaning and purpose.
The Saints fall in love with this because they understand that the work has meaning, dignity and purpose. Prayer is about conforming our hearts to the heart of Jesus Christ. The work involved is heightened because it serves something higher.
The unwritten rule of not having someone else break in a ball player’s glove does not perfectly correlate to the spiritual life of prayer. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says to his disciples, “I will make you…” The key to the spiritual life of prayer is to let Jesus do the making, conforming, molding, and “the breaking in of the heart.” Yes, we have to have our hand in the process but it cannot solely be our own will power. It must be our hand in cooperation with the pierced hand of Jesus Christ who “breaks in our heart” so as to receive his love.
Work has meaning, dignity and purpose. The work involved is heightened when it serves something higher. This is seen in our respective professions, breaking in a baseball glove, and conforming our hearts through prayer to become another Christ.
