Shortly after celebrating somewhat of a milestone birthday last month, I peered closely into the mirror through my reading glasses and was not pleased with what I saw. Sometime when I wasn’t paying attention, the area from my lower lip line to my chin had begun to look dimpled and bumpy. All the lines around my lips had deepened, and the skin between my eyebrows was creased with deep furrows. The wrinkles around the mouth area clearly demonstrated which part of my face gets the most exercise!
For the most part, I had learned to just accept the gradual changes that have come with aging, although I wasn’t thrilled about them. But these facial changes happened on the sly when I wasn’t looking, and they were somewhat disconcerting. I decided to research some anti-wrinkle creams to try to prevent things from getting any worse. My skin care routine for many years had consisted of applying Night of Olay active hydrating cream twice a day, but it was now obvious that I’d need to ramp that up quite a bit. I added another hydrant called Revitalift because it promised that I’d see results after only one week. Well, no, I didn’t. After using all the “miracle cream” in the tiny container over a period of a few weeks, I didn’t see any change despite all that hydration.
I thought maybe increasing hydration from the inside would help to restore that healthy glow that would match my mental image of my face. I began drinking even more water and continued eating fruits rich in antioxidants for breakfast every morning. Still no change. Unfortunately, my mental image of myself was that of a college student, while my mirror told a different story.
Still, hope springs eternal and I decided it was time to bring on the big guns. I researched “best anti-wrinkle creams.” The results were full of promising claims, countless products, and lots of before and after photos. The research also mentioned Botox injections and facelifts, but I wasn’t willing to suffer physical pain for the sake of vanity. I do have my limits.
I also learned that anti-aging creams weren’t cheap. After much thought, I opted to send for two products that had the word “lift” in the title. The first one was a tiny bottle of serum containing Vitamins C, B, E, and retinol that you applied with a medicine dropper and rubbed into the skin twice a day. I was hopeful that this would help because vitamins had to be good, right? A few days after I’d started using it, Violet wrapped her little arms around my neck and kissed my cheek, then pulled away, looked at me and said, “You smell like cat food.”
Well, I figured I’d apply the second product that I’d bought on top of the vitamin serum, hoping it might cover up the smell. This one had no less than 38 ingredients, the first of which was water. The directions were to apply a small amount to the affected areas and let it dry. When it had dried, I felt like my face would crack if I smiled. It made the skin feel very tight, but it didn’t change the look of the wrinkles. The other interesting thing that happened was that after a few weeks, the “advanced innovative formula” was full of tiny white pieces of matter that clogged the pump nozzle, making it impossible to access the rest of it. So, that was the end of the “Instant Face and Neck Lift” product and now I’m back to using Night of Olay twice a day, which may not erase wrinkles so well, but at least Violet said I smell like Grammy again.
There’s no doubt that I’ve had to make many adjustments as I’ve aged, the most recent of which was to hire a service to do my mowing and trimming. I have always rather enjoyed zipping around the lawn on my John Deere riding mower, greased up with sunscreen and wearing my John Deere hat. The problem was trying to do the trimming with the weed eater, especially on the steep bank. After breaking my wrist in a fall in my house last September, running the weed eater proved to be just too painful, so I’ve reluctantly decided to give lawn maintenance up.
Washing windows and scrubbing screens used to be a one-day job, but now I can easily make it last a week. I struggled an entire day to pressure wash the house a few years ago but have since given that job up as being cruel and unusual punishment. The service I hired last year pulled up with a tanker truck full of water, extension ladders hanging on the sides of the tank, about half a mile of hoses, and enough able-bodied people to do a fine job in a relatively short time. I considered it worth every penny I spent!
I guess adjusting my mental image of myself should be another part of aging gracefully, and I’m working on changing my thinking about my wrinkles. I’ve earned every single one of them by raising my children, playing with grandchildren, laughing, crying, enjoying the outdoors, dealing with environmental pollutants, worrying, and dealing with loss, pain, illness, and trauma. I’ve packed a lot of living into these wrinkles, and they’re a reflection of life being lived to the fullest.
q q q