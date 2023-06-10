DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of June 12, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.

When calling to order a meal, please specify eating inside or taking out. Eat-in meals will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Take-out meals can be picked up inside between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The menus is as follows:

  • Monday: Chicken pot pie, fruit
  • Tuesday: Stuffed steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert
  • Wednesday: Taco salad, fruit
  • Thursday: Cheese tortellini, meatball, tossed salad, bread, dessert
  • Friday: Italian sub, veggies and dip, fresh fruit

Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801.

In addition to being published in the Courier Express, the menu is available on Facebook or www.duboisparkside.com.

Parkside Community Center activities

  • Puzzles –every day
  • Grocery Bingo –Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
  • Crochet Club –Thursdays at 10:45 a.m.

Indoor Yard Sale

Parkside is looking for vendors for their upcoming indoor yard sale to be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the center. The cost is $20 per space. Spaces are limited to first come, first serve. Please call 814-371-4000 to reserve a table.

Healthy Steps

Please sign up for Healthy Steps at Parkside to be held June 12 from 9-11 a.m. Please call 814-371-4000.

