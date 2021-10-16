WASHINGTON D.C. – Paul M. Winkler, who recently retired as President and CEO of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, will be celebrated this month for his innovation, leadership, and advocacy successes as the winner of the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor.
Winkler grew up in Penfield and graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1973 and attended Penn State DuBois Campus prior to transferring to Main Campus in State College. He is the son of Agnes Winkler of Penfield and the late John Winkler.
The Award of Honor is the highest award bestowed by LeadingAge, a national organization that represents more than 5,000 nonprofit aging services providers. The award is presented to an individual who, through his or her body of work to the present day, has provided nationally significant, transformative leadership in aging services.
The award presentation will be on Oct. 25 in Atlanta.
Prior to his retirement on Sept. 1, Paul had served for 34 years in various roles at Presbyterian Senior Care Network, which is western Pennsylvania’s largest aging services provider. In 1987, Paul began as Executive Vice President and later became Chief Operating Officer, and in 1999, he became President and CEO. Read more about Paul in this article written by LeadingAge.
“I am honored, humbled, and overwhelmed to receive this award, especially in this time when so many others have acted so heroically,” Paul said. “It is a credit to our organization’s team members and leaders, both past and present, who have all had a passion to make a positive difference for seniors.”
Jim Pieffer, who began Sept. 1 as President and CEO of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, has worked alongside Paul for more than three decades at the Network. He said Paul is highly deserving of the Award of Honor.
“We have been deeply blessed by Paul’s servant leadership, integrity, and unfailing commitment to the people we serve,” Jim said. “Thanks to his vision and the solid foundation of executive leadership that he has built, the organization has evolved and is well positioned to meet the needs of future generations of older adults.”
LeadingAge has given the Award of Honor annually since 1963. Paul’s predecessor as CEO at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, Charles W. Pruitt, Jr., also received the Award of Honor in 1997. Paul and Charles Pruitt worked together for 13 years before Paul became CEO.
Paul will be presented with the Award of Honor at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting & EXPO at the Georgia World Congress Center on October 25th.
“Paul has forged a unique path and had a positive and powerful impact on his staff and communities. As an innovator and advocate, he serves as a role model for all of us,” said Katie Smith Sloan, President and CEO of LeadingAge. “The depth of his caring and commitment exemplifies the best in our sector.”
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network campuses are located in Oakmont, Plum, Washington, Oil City, New Wilmington, and Erie. It also has a network of affordable senior housing scattered across western PA. Presbyterian SeniorCare Network also plans to open a new community, Encore on the Lake, in North Strabane Township, Washington County, in December.