DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified ophthalmologists Brett Karlik, MD, Perry Ward Younger, MD, and certified physician assistants Macy Herbstritt, PA-C, and Alicia Wurm, PA-C, to its medical staff.
Dr. Karlik, Dr. Younger, Macy and Alicia join the team at Penn Highlands Eye Center at 765 Johnsonburg Road in St. Marys.
Together, they work with patients who have cataracts, glaucoma, eye muscle problems, blocked tear ducts, and corneal or eye injuries. They also see patients with macular degeneration, double vision and all other diseases of the eye.
Dr. Karlik has 20 years of ophthalmological experience. He is a skilled ophthalmologic surgeon, versatile in performing no-stitch micro-incision cataract surgery, pterygium excision, eyelid blepharoplasty, Botox treatment and laser refractive vision correction, and he has performed hundreds of cataract and laser surgical procedures.
Dr. Karlik previously served as Chief of Ophthalmology at Nassau University Medical Center and practiced at Elk County Eye Clinic in St. Marys, The Lasik Vision Institute and Karlik Ophthalmology in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Drexel University School of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed a residency in ophthalmology at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, NY. Dr. Karlik also completed his medical internship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Younger has nearly three decades of experience in ophthalmology and has cared for a diverse population of patients throughout the United States. In addition to decades of clinical practice, he has taught as an assistant professor of ophthalmology, his research has been published in academic journals, and he has presented at conferences around the world.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Dr. Younger practiced at Ophthalmology Associates of Osborne in Sewickley; California Eye Specialists in Pasadena, Calif.; Genovese Ophthalmic Associates in Kittanning; Mountain Eye Associates in Clyde, N.C.; Western Penn. Eye Institute in Indiana, Penn.; Eastside Eye Center in Spartanburg, S.C.; Community Eye Care Specialists in Seneca; CompHealth; and Alexander Chang, MD, PC, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn., and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Herbstritt is a compassionate and qualified healthcare provider and has cared for a wide range of patients in various settings. She gained clinical experience at Penn Highlands in St. Marys and DuBois, Allegheny Health Network OB/GYN in Warren and Alipex Behavioral Health Clinic in North Huntington. She earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Mercyhurst University in Erie.
Wurm has a decade of experience in providing patients with quality care, including treating acute and chronic ophthalmic diseases, preventive eye health and pre- and post-operative care. She previously practiced at Elk County Eye Clinic in St. Marys and Penn Highlands in DuBois. She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Science at Gannon University in Erie.