DuBOIS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided an update to motorists about a change in traffic patterns on Interstate 80 westbound in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
The contractor will shift traffic into the right (travel) lane at exit 97/Brockway-DuBois on Monday, Aug. 7, as part of a project to improve the ride quality and extend the life of the roadway surface.
Traffic impacts through the work zone during the first phase of this repair work have been significant during peak travel times.
PennDOT urges drivers to build extra time into their schedules where possible, exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up. It does not expect this shift to impact traffic exiting I-80 via the off-ramp.
PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing these repairs in another two weeks. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this project.
