DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified acute care and trauma surgeon Philip Vuocolo to its medical staff.
Dr. Vuocolo joins the team at Penn Highlands General Surgery in DuBois, located at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 313, in DuBois.
Dr. Vuocolo is a highly skilled specialist and has served as chief of surgery, chief medical officer and in other senior positions. Dr. Vuocolo also served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and New York Air National Guard, including active-duty service overseas. Dr. Vuocolo’s clinical interests include general, laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery; wound care; and hyperbaric medicine.
Common treatments and procedures include acute appendicitis, bowel obstruction, heart failure, liver failure, multiple organ failure, neurological conditions, post-surgery complications, post-surgery recovery, renal failure, respiratory distress, respiratory infections, sepsis and stroke.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Dr. Vuocolo practiced at Warren General Hospital in Warren; Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital in Montevideo, Minn.; Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, N.H.; Fairmount Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Health System, in Fairmount, Minn.; St. Lucie Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome, N.Y.; and Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y.
Dr. Vuocolo graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y., and completed a residency in general surgery at SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American College of Physician Executives and American College of Healthcare Executives.
To make an appointment or to find out more about surgical services at Penn Highlands, contact the office at 814-375-4000 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.