DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistant Jessica Haduck to its medical staff.
Haduck joins the team at Penn Highlands Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, located at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 300, in DuBois.
Penn Highlands Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery provides patients with experienced care for cardiac conditions including multiple blockages in your heart arteries, severe atrial fibrillation, aortic aneurysm and heart valve problems. At Penn Highlands, our cardiologists recommend the least invasive treatment possible to get you the best results.
Common treatments and procedures include coronary artery bypass graft, complex aortic procedures, endoscopic vein harvesting, minimally invasive maze procedure and valve repair and valve replacement.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Haduck gained clinical experience at UPMC East Emergency Department in Monroeville, UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh, UPMC St. Margaret in Pittsburgh, Penn Highlands Philipsburg in Philipsburg, Penn Highlands Clearfield in Clearfield, UPMC Children’s Emergency Department in Pittsburgh, UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in Pittsburgh, UPMC Kane in Kane, Ohio Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh and the Center for Psychiatric and Chemical Dependency Services in Pittsburgh.
Haduck earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh and her Bachelor of Science in Public Health from Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock.
To make an appointment or to find out more about cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Penn Highlands, contact the office at 814-503-4749 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.