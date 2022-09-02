DuBOIS — Three people were injured as a result of a one-vehicle accident which occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Thunderbird Road, according to Sandy Township Police.
The police said a 34-year-old DuBois man lost control of a Subaru he was driving while rounding a curve on Thunderbird Road. This caused the vehicle to travel of the road, through a yard and land after hitting a tree head-on.
The police said the vehicle then caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene.
All three occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle before the fire, the police said.
The driver and the backseat passenger, a 37-year-old Reynoldsville man, were flown to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries. The front seat passenger, a 33-year-old DuBois woman, was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries.
No names were released by the police.