DuBOIS — Three people were injured as a result of a one-vehicle accident which occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Thunderbird Road, according to Sandy Township Police.

The police said a 34-year-old DuBois man lost control of a Subaru he was driving while rounding a curve on Thunderbird Road. This caused the vehicle to travel of the road, through a yard and land after hitting a tree head-on.

