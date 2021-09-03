DuBOIS — A 44-year-old area man, who was reportedly wanted on a federal indictment for distribution of methamphetamine in connection with the 47 people charged in Tuesday's drug bust, was found dead Thursday in a residence on Wilson Avenue, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, local authorities received information that the wanted man was to be located at a residence on Wilson Avenue, according to Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak.
Kruzelak said law enforcement from the township, the City of DuBois and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a tactical operation and made entry into a residence and found the man was dead.
No shots were fired at police nor any shots fired by police, Kruzelak said.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder confirmed that she was called to a Wilson Avenue address, DuBois, where she pronounced the 44-year-old man dead. An autopsy was to be conducted Friday morning.
During the tactical operation, which lasted from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the roads near the home were closed off and nearby residents were advised to stay inside.