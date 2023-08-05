COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Center in Coudersport is planning several classes over the next few weeks.
Artist, Laurie Angood, will teach a “Teen Artisans” (grades 7-12) class on Friday, Aug. 11 from 3-4:30 p.m. Students will complete a multi-media painting representing the night sky. Cost is $20. All materials are provided.
Basket-weaver, Catherine Snyder, will guide students to make a Toy Box or Waste Basket on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $40 and includes natural and hand-dyed reeds in a range of colors. Wooden handles are optimal for an extra $3.
Artist, Laurie Angood, will teach an Adult Beginner Watercolor class on Aug. 12 from 1-3 p.m. Students will complete a ‘watercolor-on-wood block’ painting representing the night sky. Cost is $45.00. All materials, including wood blocks with attached watercolor paper, are provided.
Laurie Angood, will also teach a ‘Young Artisan’ (grades 2-6) class on Thursday, Friday, Aug. 17 from 3-4:30 p.m. Students will be painting a multi-media piece representing the night sky. Cost is $20. All materials are provided.
Artist, Theresa Welsh, is offering a Paint ‘n’ Party on Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. Price is $30. Supplies included.
The Potter County Artisan Coop is hosting an Open House to celebrate the addition of the All-New Dark Sky Room, Saturday, Aug. 19, 4-7 p.m. Come and enjoy refreshments and live music by Eppie Bailey and Steve Quelet.
Theresa Welsh will also offer a Paint and Assemble Wooden Cow workshop on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2-4:30 p.m. Price is $35. Includes supplies.
To register for these classes, please call the center at 814-274-8165. The co-op cannot guarantee registration via Facebook or Messenger. The co-op is located at 227 N. Main St. and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.