DuBOIS — Run, hide and fight — those are the three options available when faced with an active shooter incident, Trooper Ron Chewning, community engagement officer with the Pennsylvania State Police, told those attending Thursday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Connections luncheon at Christ the King Community Center.
State police community engagement officers interact with citizens and organizations to help identify and problem-solve local challenges, and help increase the safety of residents, visitors and law enforcement.
Chewning is a trained officer in active shooting trainings. Thursday’s training was aimed to help better prepare chamber members, business owners and individuals in case of an emergency.
One of the problems today, not only with active shooter incidents, but with any incident, Chewning said, is technology and the fact that people are always on their cell phones.
“Nobody pays attention to their surroundings,” said Chewning. “People pay more attention to their phone. You see people walking down the street, they’re on their cell phone. They’re not paying attention to what’s going on.”
It is the same with other types of technology, including Facebook and Instagram and any other social media platforms that are available, he said.
“With almost all of the active shooter incidents in the United States, there’s some type of warning that it’s going to happen before it happens,” said Chewning. “But nobody really picks up on it because they’re not paying attention. So, if we can learn to pay a little bit more attention, maybe put down our cell phones a little bit, look around what’s going on. Say you’re out to eat, an active shooter incident or mass shooting incident can happen anywhere ... any time.”
Chewning said it’s important for people to have a plan in their minds, some kind of idea as to what they would do in the event of a shooting incident.
“Where are the exits? Where’s the bathroom? Do I see a door to the kitchen?” he said. “I mean, I don’t want to scare people and make them paranoid, but we have to be a little more perceptive of what’s around us wherever we’re at, because these things do happen more frequently. If we have a plan to where we’re going to go, or what we’re going to do, it may help save your life and maybe the persons around you.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines an active shooter as an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill persons in a confined and populated area. In most cases, active shooters use firearms with no apparent pattern or method to select their victims.
“Whereas, compared to a mass shooting, which is any shooting that involves four or more victims, not including the perpetrator,” said Chewning. “We’ve had, even alone this year, 27 school shooting incidents. There’s been over 340 mass shootings across the United States. We’ve had over 400 people killed in those mass shootings, and over 2,000 people injured this year alone.”
If someone sees something on social media that may lead them to believe that somebody’s going to do something that’s going to harm someone, Chewning said it’s important to report it to the police. He said it can be done anonymously, but let it be investigated so that the police can try to stop something before it happens.
If involved in an active shooter event, Chewning said another option is to hide:
- Turn off lights, lock doors and barricade
- Stay out of active shooter’s view
- Silence phones/electronic devices and stay quiet
- Position yourself for the element of surprise
- Consider escape routes
- Do not let anyone in –no exceptions –the shooter could be outside; police will conduct search/clearing of location
The third option is to fight:
- Sudden, aggressive and violent action against shooter
- Once engaged, remain engaged
- Throw objects at or use objects to strike/hit
- Yell, scream and be strong-minded
- Group tackle/assault if possible
Remember to have a plan, remain calm and call 911 when it is safe, Chewning said.
He said upon arrival of law enforcement, it is important to:
- Keep hands visible at all times
- Listen to commands/follow instructions
- Do not approach or attempt to grab officers –avoid quick movements and remain calm
- Attempt to control yelling and screaming
Chewning said first responding officers are there to locate and stop the threat. Basic life saving measures may be required until it is safe for rescue personnel to enter the location. Be prepared and plan to survive.