Trooper Ron Chewning
Buy Now

Trooper Ron Chewning, community engagement officer with the Pennsylvania State Police, conducted an active shooter training for those attending Thursday’s Business Connections luncheon hosted by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.

 Elaine Haskins

DuBOIS — Run, hide and fight — those are the three options available when faced with an active shooter incident, Trooper Ron Chewning, community engagement officer with the Pennsylvania State Police, told those attending Thursday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Connections luncheon at Christ the King Community Center.

State police community engagement officers interact with citizens and organizations to help identify and problem-solve local challenges, and help increase the safety of residents, visitors and law enforcement.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos