DuBOIS — The Quilters Group of the Christ Lutheran Church, also known as the Monday Morning Quilters, has provided hundreds of quilts to the needy for approximately the last 30 years.
Charmaine Dungey said several women from the church decided they needed to do something to help people.
“They would cut up great, big squares and just stitch them randomly together, whatever fabric anybody donated to, and then if there was a fire, they’d give it to the fire victims or they started giving it to a mission group,” Dungey said.
Dungey said it was a larger group in the beginning, actually because they cut them and stitch them, and then the women who said they couldn’t sew, they got them to come and do the tying.
“The group grew and grew,” said Dungey. It’s gotten smaller since many of the original quilters passed away, she said.
“After so many years after the original ones died off, it was sort of getting smaller,” Dungey said.
“It was a generational thing,” said quilter Brenda Platt. “A lot of our generation started working out of the home, so they didn’t have the time, and now we have more women working outside the home. So it’s mostly retired people.”
“I would come during the summer when I was off,” recalled Dungey.
Quilter Betsy Clinger said she was looking for something to do when she moved here and found the group. After quilting, she became a member of the church, but not all members belong to the church.
While several of the members would call themselves quilters, such as Tina Nowak, who is also an award-wining quilter, and Clinger and Edna Silvis, others say they are knot tiers, such as Judy Heberling.
“I was quilting on my own and my mother-in-law quilted and she was in her late 80s, and I took her to a quilt show down toward Pittsburgh. She decided that was pretty cool, so every year we entered quilts until she passed,” said Clinger.
Dungey said she is a fourth-generation quilter in her family.
“My first quilt was for my granddaughter for her doll, and I bought fabric for it, and it’s an embarrassment,” said Platt. “And then I just started making quilt tops, and that’s what I prefer to do, I love to do.”
“I think I speak for all of us,” said Platt. “When you’re retired, if you’re by yourself, you don’t get out that much. Monday mornings is just a treat and ... occasionally we eat but we always gab over the quilts.”
“It’s my quiet space,” said Clinger.
Platt said their primary need is to get more people involved.
“We sent out a letter to pastors of different churches, and we did get one lady who has been coming,” said Platt. “Anyone is welcome.”
The members say that those interested in joining do not need to be able to sew or quilt. They make a simple knot.
“If you can tie your shoes, you can join the group,” they said.
Materials are donated and quilt tops are made by some of the members of the group.
They are also looking for people who are interested in sewing and the members are willing to assist those interested.
The group meets for about two hours on Monday mornings, starting at 9 a.m., at the church located at 875 Sunflower Drive.
The quilters have provided hundreds of quilts to homeless shelters, women’s shelters, youth shelters, fire victims and most recently to those in need in Florida after the Hurricane. They also supply quilts to worldwide missions.
This year the Quilters Group donated approximately 130 quilts.
Other members include Brenda Amblod, Marie Russell, Linda Schrecengost, Edna Silvis and Shirley Sprague.
For more information about the group, please call the church office at 814-371-2470.