DuBOIS — Season tickets for the 2023 season at the Reitz Theater, located at 36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois, are now available.
The Reitz Theater 2023 season will include the following five performances:
- I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (musical) – Feb. 10-12 and 16-18
- And Then There Were None – April 14-16 and 20-22
- Spamalot (musical) – June 15-18 and 22-25
- Bloody Jack – Oct. 13-15 and 19-21
- Beauty and the Beast Jr. (musical) –Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 and Dec. 7-10
Call the Reitz Theater office at 814-375-4274 or email reitztheater@gmail.com to purchase tickets.