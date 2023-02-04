DuBOIS – The Reitz Theater Players will present the musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts on Feb. 10-12 and 16-18 at the Reitz Theater, 36 E. Scribner Ave.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. each day, except for a special matinee performance February 12th, which starts at 2 p.m.
All tickets are $17 and can be purchased by visiting ACE Hardware in DuBois, calling the box office at 814-375-4274, reserving online at reitztheater.com or at the box office prior to performances.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” explores relationships in all shapes, sizes, stages, and situations through vignettes and songs that are both hilarious and honest. From the awkwardness of first dates to the balancing of romance with parenting and finishing up with the search for love in the golden years, the show has something relatable for everyone when it comes to that most mysterious of human emotions….love.
“This show has been described as a musical sitcom,” said director Chris Taylor. “It’s fast-paced, and the laughs come early and often, but there are also touching moments that tug on your heartstrings. Audience members of all ages will be able to recognize something in the characters and situations.”
The cast features an impressive array of local talent, most of whom have been seen on the stage of the Reitz Theater many times over the last 15-plus years. Each actor plays multiple roles throughout the show. The male ensemble is made up of David Martin, Chris Taylor, Tom Hibbert, and Nate Horner, while the female ensemble features Becky Sensor, Kristie Taylor, Misti Bruner, and London Watt.
Joe Sensor is the musical director for the production, and Maddie Sensor is the set artist.
The Reitz Theater production is sponsored by Hopkins-Heltzel Law Firm and Wise Eyes. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.