DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater will hold auditions for its upcoming production of Neil Simon’s, “The Dinner Party,” on Sunday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 22 and Monday, Aug. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
A farcical comedy typical of Simon’s repertoire, the show features a cast of three adult men and three adult women. The plot concerns three divorced couples who are invited to a private dinner at a first-rate restaurant in Paris; as the action unfolds, it becomes clear that appearances are deceiving and that someone has designs for them to be together.