DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater will present Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” throughout the next two weekends.
The classic murder mystery endures as one of the author’s most renowned works, following eight people who arrive on a small, isolated island off the coast of South West England. Each guest has received an unexpected personal invitation from a host who has not yet arrived; a framed copy of an old nursery rhyme hangs in every guest’s room and 10 figurines sit on the dining room table. Soon, each guest is accused of committing murder and suspicions run amok.
The cast includes Garrett Acre, Josh Alderton, Chavito Allen, Nikki Allen, Misti Bruner, Tom Hibbert, Marie Martz, John McCandless, Evan Shields, and Steven Walsh. The production is directed by Tom Hibbert and assistant directed by Tracey Dusch.
Performances will be held on Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15, Thursday, April 20, Friday April 21, and Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. as well as on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at reitztheater.com, at ACE Hardware in DuBois, via phone at 814-375-4274, or by visiting the box office.
Opening night will be catered by Not Your Typical Tacos of DuBois. The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in downtown DuBois.