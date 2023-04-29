DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of DuBois will present the musical “Spamalot,” which is “lovingly ripped off from Monty Python” during the third and fourth weekends of June.
The irreverent parody of Arthurian legend from the beloved British comedy troupe won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2005 and went on to run for more than 1,500 performances on Broadway.
The cast includes Roy Newcome, Jack Donahue, Andy Benson, Chavito Allen, Ricky Allen, Amanda Braunns, Curtis London, Karl Rebon, Steven Walsh, Amanda Leonard, Lori Stuart, Nikki Allen, Darla Brunnquell, Kyrstin Byrd, Shannon Gibson, Trevor Murray, Bridget Kelley, Maddy Newcome, Melissa Newcome, Aurora Shimmel, Jason Valentine, and Tim Weidow.
The production is directed by Lisa T. Rutherford and assistant directed by Deb Grieve. Performance dates will be June 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m. as well as June 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale in mid-May. “Spamalot” is sponsored by Luigi’s Ristorante and The Gateway Cafe, both of DuBois.