DuBOIS — The Diocese of Erie is hosting the relics of two saints which will be making their way to St. Catherine of Siena Church in DuBois next week, as well as two parishes in Elk County.
As part of its celebration of the three-year national Eucharistic Revival that began in June 2022, the Diocese of Erie is one of only 39 dioceses and organizations in the United States to host the relics of two people who were deeply devoted to the Eucharist, according to a diocese news release. They are the relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis of Italy — well-known as the first millennial to be named a blessed — and St. Manuel González García of Spain, sometimes referred to as the Bishop of the Abandoned Tabernacle. The relics will be hosted under the auspices of the diocesan Office for Divine Worship.
“It is an extraordinary privilege for us to host the relics of Blessed Carlo and St. Manuel,” said the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, in the release. “I highly encourage all Catholics, and anyone seeking grace and a prayerful experience, to make an effort to visit the relics while they are in the diocese.”
Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer, pastor of the DuBois Area Roman Catholic Churches of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Sykesville, St. Bernard in Falls Creek, St. Catherine and St. Michael in DuBois and St. Mary in Reynoldsville and Vicar of the Eastern Vicariate for the Diocese of Erie, also commented on this special honor for the Erie Diocese.
“By definition, relics are physical objects that have a direct association with the saints or with Our Lord,” said Siefer. “They can vary from a lock of hair to a tunic to a book someone used. But those are not what we usually see when it comes to relics. In most cases, relics are small pieces of a larger item that was deemed OK to divide, such as an article of clothing. Divided into smaller pieces, they can be shared among many locations worldwide. They are usually in nice cases called reliquaries to make them easier to see.”
Siefer said visiting the relics of a special person can inspire individuals to do better with their lives and their relationship with God.
“We can think about how that person acted and what they went through, knowing they were people just like us. It’s also a time to ask the saints up in heaven to pray for us and with us to God for our intentions or our thanksgiving,” said Siefer.
Siefer also said the two saints’ relics coming to the area are unique but very relatable to our time.
“One comes from Blessed Carlos Acutis. He was a millennial who built websites and embraced modern technology, and he put God first in his life which was cut short by illness,” said Siefer. “St. Manuel González García became a priest in 1901, so he too is a more modern person. He was assigned to an area that lost its hope and faith in an extreme way, but he didn’t give up on the people or God. Both of these people had a deep devotion to Jesus and the Eucharist allowing them to persevere through the worst.”
Public veneration of the relics at St. Catherine’s, 118 S. State St., DuBois, will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m.
In Elk County, the relics will be in the Elk County Catholic School auditorium, 600 Maurus St., St. Marys, on Tuesday, May 30. Mass will be celebrated at 9:05 a.m. The auditorium is large enough that community members may attend.
Also in Elk County, the relics will be at St. Leo Magnus Church, 111 Depot St., Ridgway from 4-8 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m.
People of all faiths are welcome to participate in this unique opportunity for reflection and grace, according to the press release.