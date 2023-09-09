BROOKVILLE — “I had a vision,” Ruthanne Barbazzeni said as she retired as principal at Brookville Area High School after 25 years in education.
Her vision was to leave a legacy for the school by cleaning up the courtyard at the high school and creating a place where students could relax while reading or studying, and teachers could have an outdoor classroom. “The whole time that I have been here,” the courtyard “has never been opened,” she said.
Barbazzeni said a lot of work needed to be done in the courtyard because staff shortages haven’t allowed the maintenance crew to do the work. She started her project on the side of the courtyard nearest the library.
Working during the summer months, she began with landscaping, cleaning out the flower beds and trimming and shaping shrubs and bushes. “There was no distinction between the shrubs, they were all grown together,” she said. Because the courtyard is enclosed, “Bob (Fiscus) and I had to put the bushes and trimmings I had cut into a wheelbarrow and take them through the library then down the hall to be loaded onto a truck,” she said. “Mulch will be put down there” to complete that portion of the project.
She also cleaned the stone walls and cement patio, which “had a lot of mold. It was horrible. It was so black, it took an entire day just to pressure-wash it,” she said.
Creating a lounge-like area for students, weather-resistant furniture in soft shades of blue and gray, was purchased using grant money. “This furniture is heavy duty, and you never have to bring it in,” she said. Tables and about a dozen chairs and gliders provide comfortable seating for reading and study.
There is more work to be completed in the courtyard. The walls and patio area on the cafeteria side still need to be cleaned. Plans are to make it more of a lunch area. “This area was cleaned once before, by the junior class, for the Prom,” she said. Plans are “to clean it up and get umbrellas so students can eat outside if they want to.”
The walkway through the middle of the courtyard, which was an Eagle Scout project at some time, Barbazzeni said, needs to have weeds and grass pulled.
“Students are allowed to use the courtyard during study halls or when they have a pass to the library,” she said. The library is also where seniors gather before school. “The concept is that the kids can come into the library and have a more casual place they can go to, with a drink and a book. It is more like a reading lounge area. They can work together on lessons or projects,” she said. “Hopefully the kids will appreciate the opportunity to come out here.”
The new study area in the courtyard provides students the opportunity to be motivated in a relaxed setting, in fresh air. Because it is enclosed, “there is no place else they can go” during the study time, she said. “Teachers can watch from the window or be out here with them. It’s the best of all worlds.”
Barbazzeni began her career at Brookville in 2009, when she was hired as assistant principal. In 2014 she was promoted to the position of principal. Prior to coming to Brookville she worked in the Clearfield School District and also had experience in social services.
Now that she has retired from education, what is next? “I’m not sure,” she said. She says she wants to travel “and I’m just going to try to regroup. I think eventually I will be back at work at something. I don’t know if it maybe will be education or counseling. I know that whatever God wants me to do, he’ll find a way for me to figure it out.”