BROOKVILLE — History was announced Saturday night at the annual banquet of the Pine Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department. Ten-year member Sasha Young has been elected as the first female to serve as a line officer in the 89 year history of the department. She will serve as assistant chief 10-3.
A firefighter since 2003, Young joined the Pine Creek VFD in July 2012, where she has served as safety officer and runs the fire department’s online fundraising events. Young has served as a dispatcher in Clarion and Jefferson counties, and runs calls with the Pine Creek K-9 Search and Rescue Team. She also teaches special ed cyber school and is involved in the family’s printing business.
She was presented a citation from the Pennsylvania Senate by Sen. Cris Dush, recognizing her “devotion to duty,” saying it has “earned her the respect and gratitude of all those she has served.”
Young was also named as one of the department’s Top 10 volunteers for the year, having responded to 142 of the 298 calls answered by the PCVFD last year. She was also presented a plaque as this year’s Volunteer of the Year.
Also named to the Top 10 list were Jim Gow, 237; Justin Hetrick, 197; Brad Welsh, 142; Xavier Alderton, 130; Dylan Greeley, 125; Fuzz Young, 115; Joe Motter and Jaxson Alderton, 85; Madelyn Zimmerman, 76; Jordan Young, 69; and Jim Zitzelberger, 67.
The guest speaker at the banquet was Scott Kerr, of Brockport, who began his service as a firefighter in 2002 in Falls Creek. In 2012 he joined the Horton Township Fire Department in Elk County. Kerr is the emergency resource coordinator for National Fuel Gas.
He focused his comments on the banquet theme, “It’s your job, so do it.” Kerr said, “We all got here in different ways” and “everybody has a different function in the fire service. But what is our job? We work for the people and that’s what we can’t lose sight of.” He said the three jobs of the fire service are “life safety, scene stabilization and property preservation. This is a job. It’s in our blood.
“In the fire service we do heroic things but we’re not always the hero,” he said. “It’s my job. If that’s why you’re here, to be a hero, maybe you shouldn’t be here. We have ethical and moral values; everybody is looking at you. It’s our job to be ethical.”
Kerr gave three challenges “for everybody to take out of here: Be humble, it’s our job. Train your replacement; don’t let that catastrophic incident happen. Challenge yourself. When was the last time you challenged yourself? If you are going to be the one challenging people, and you’re not challenging yourself, what good are you doing? Challenge yourself and challenge others.”
He concluded his remarks saying “the fire service gives us a lot, but it takes away, too. We all experience loss.” He encouraged everyone to “give thanks to those people in your life who support you. Thank your mentors, because we don’t know how long they will be here.”
Chief Brad Welsh gave a report on calls answered by the department last year. The department responded to “a record of 298 calls,” including 150 in Pine Creek Township and 49 in Rose Township, with the remaining calls to provide mutual aid in neighboring communities. The calls included 90 motor vehicle accidents, 31 structure fires and 29 downed trees.
Dush presented Senate citations to three firefighters for their milestone years of service. “You guys are a family,” he said. “When you see those people going out the door, you don’t know what is going to happen. Thank you for being there.” Receiving the citations were Jen Shick with 25 years of service, Ed Shick, 30 years; and Fuzz Young, 35 years. The citations honored the firefighters for “dedicated and distinguished service . . . without wavering to that dedication . . . routinely called upon to perform extraordinary acts which are often taken for granted despite the risks.”
Following opening ceremonies Chaplain Sandy Young conducted a memorial service to honor retired member Clifton “Tip” Hice and former member Daniel McMillen. Member Eliana Gow received a standing ovation after reading “Family Tradition,” a poem she had written.