HARRISBURG – This week the state Senate approved a measure that seeks to modernize and improve portions of Pennsylvania’s Second Class Township Code.
“This legislation will provide further consistency among municipal classifications for procedural issues, offer greater autonomy for a township to receive management services and provide good-faith protection to township officials for decision-making,” said Senator Cris Dush (R-Brookville).
Mirroring changes enacted last year for Pennsylvania’s First Class townships, Senate Bill 673 would ensure a Second Class township officer may not be surcharged if the officer acted in good faith reliance on a written, non-confidential opinion of the township’s solicitor or on the solicitor’s publicly stated opinion at an open meeting. However, the protection does not apply if the solicitor’s opinion was rendered under duress or if the parties seeking the opinion colluded to purposefully commit a violation of law.
The legislation also allows a township board of supervisors to appoint a partnership, limited partnership, association or professional corporation as the township manager under a professional services agreement, something Dush said could save Second Class townships some money.
The bill has been sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.