DuBOIS — This year marks a major milestone for the City of DuBois — its 150th birthday.
In honor of “150 Years of Community Pride,” a celebration will be held Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 in the city. The event is being organized by members of the DuBois Area Historical Society. Downtown DuBois Inc. and Visit Clearfield County are also helping to plan the celebration.
“The DuBois Area Historical Society was proud to be given the lead to plan the Sesquicentennial celebration for the 150th year of the founding of what is now known as the City of DuBois,” said President Ruth Gregori. “From logging to coal mining and railroads, DuBois has a rich history as to how it was formed.”
Gregori said the DuBois Area Historical Society is also celebrating the 40th year of its founding in 1982.
“We invite everyone to join us on June 3rd and 4th as we celebrate 150 years of the City of DuBois,” said Gregori.
Tom Rubritz, a historical society board member, also invites the public to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the community.
“This milestone gives us an opportunity to review our past and see how we have grown,” said Rubritz. “It’s really a celebration of all of us that live here today, and those who have come before us to make this area what it is today. We have a fascinating history in our area. We hope people will learn and appreciate the decisions – both good and bad – and the work that made us who we are. The events will also be fun.”
Rubritz said the historical society has a small but good set of volunteers putting this together so far. They include Dick Castonguay, Kathleen Clement, Darius Clement, Josiah Jones, Mary Jo Yebernetsky, and Dave Reasinger.
Anyone who wants to be a part of this celebration or any historical society project is always welcome to join them.
“Also, we encourage everyone to bring their families to the events, especially their children,” said Rubritz. “In 25 years, they will be the ones who will put on our next milestone event in 2047.”
“We are happy to help with this very important community event. Downtown DuBois, including the city park, is at the center of the community and holds a lot of our history,” said Yebernetsky on behalf of Downtown DuBois Inc. “We couldn’t think of a better place to celebrate.”
The list of activities planned during the celebration include the following:
June 3
Official opening ceremony at the Edward Cherry Amphitheater in the DuBois City park beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a street dance from 7-10 p.m. in the same location.
June 4
There will be a car show and food vendors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on West Long Avenue, downtown DuBois.
Gregori noted that there are T-shirts and hats for sale with the logo of the 150th celebration. Pre-orders are appreciated. Shirts and hats are $20 each plus $5 if shipped. For more information, please visit the historical society at 30 W. Long Ave., DuBois or call 814-371-9006.