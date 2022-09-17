Adult day services

Adult day services provide a safe and comfortable environment that is supervised by professionals

Nearly 44 million people in the U.S. provide unpaid care for an aging or disabled loved one every year, and the emotional and physical burden of informal caregiving can be immense.

“The health of caregivers is a huge issue,” said Danielle Heiberger, a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant and Adult Day Program Coordinator at Penn Highlands Adult Day Services in St. Marys. “In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have labeled it a public health priority. Unpaid caregiving has been associated with a wide variety of health issues, including increased levels of depression and anxiety, higher use of psychoactive medication, compromised immune function, worsening physical health and increased risk of early death.”

