Sandeep Bansal, MD

BANSAL

 Ray Beimel 2019

It’s allergy season, and for many people that means it’s asthma season too. In Pennsylvania, the prevalence of asthma in adults increased 3% between 2011 to 2019, and one in six adults in Pennsylvania experiences lifetime asthma.

Asthma is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the airways (tubes that carry air in and out of the lungs), leading to wheezing and difficulty breathing. Severe asthma attacks can be life-threatening, which is why it is important to seek care with an expert pulmonologist to manage the condition.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos