FALLS CREEK — John and Michele Heberling of Falls Creek will recently celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Michele Fustine and John Heberling, high school sweethearts, were united in marriage Aug. 29, 1981 by Rev. Donald Olson of Bethany Evangelical Covenant.
John is employed with Domtar in DuBois, and Michele, with the United States Postal Service in Falls Creek.
The couple’s children are Matthew (Liza) Heberling of Falls Creek, Brett (Ashley) Heberling of Chesapeake, Virginia, Sarah Heberling of Falls Creek and Kayla Heberling of Punxsutawney. They have two great-grandchildren –Haley and Zoey Heberling of Chesapeake, Virginia.