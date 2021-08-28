BROCKWAY — Marian and John Martini of Brockway will celebrate 72 years of marriage Sept. 3, 2021.
Marian Baka and John Martini were united in marriage Sept. 3, 1949 at St. Tobias Church in Brockway by Father Paul E. Gooder.
John is retired from Sylvania Electric of St. Marys, and Marian from Brockway Glass Company of Brockway.
The couple has two children: Karen (Michael) Golemboski of Brockway and Richard (Krissy) Martini of North Haven, Connecticut. They have seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.