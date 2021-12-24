REYNOLDSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Torrell, of Reynoldsville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on November 6, 2021.
Janet Rishel and Anthony Torrell were united in marriage on Nov. 6, 1971, by Monsignor John Mignot at St. Marys Catholic Church in Reynoldsville.
He retired as a truck driver from YRC Freight.
She is retired also, having held the position of vice president of administration at Community First Bank.
Because of the pandemic the couple are renewing their vows privately.
They are the parents of Anthony J. Torrell, III, of Erie, Pa., and Steven E. Torrell, of DuBois. Three grandchildren complete their family circle.