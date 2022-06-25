DuBOIS — David W. and Nellie Beer of DuBois are celebrating their 78th wedding anniversary June 28, 2022.
Nellie Cowan of Brookville and David W. Beer of DuBois were united in marriage on June 28, 1944, in Wesleyville by Rev. Clifford McEntarfer, former minister of Lakeside Methodist Church in DuBois.
David Beer retired from Riverside Market as supervisor of the truck shop. Nellie Beer worked for A.E. Troutman Co. and retired from Deposit Bank after 34 years.
He enjoys woodworking, reading and antique cars. She enjoys working on family genealogy.
Both enjoy camping and are Steeler fans.